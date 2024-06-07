Hub4Business

SMEs Get Boost As Holani Group Raises ₹184 Crores For Dedicated Fund

Holani Venture Capital Fund to capitalize on investment opportunities within the SME sector. The company's focused approach and deep understanding of the SME landscape enable it to identify promising businesses with high growth potential in SME segment. The fund to contribute to the growth of the SME ecosystem.

Mr. Ashok Holani
info_icon

Holani Venture Capital Fund, a ₹ 300 crores SME focused fund launched on Apr 27th, 2024, at Jaipur and promoted by a renowned name in the investing realm -- The Holani Group – has received ₹ 184 crores till May 27th, 2024, one month of its launch.

The Holani group forayed in to fund management and investment sector on receiving the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for registration of its Alternate Investment Fund on Apr 3rd, 2024, enabling it to operate as a Equity Fund house. The green signal from markets regulator enabled Holani group to receive the investor monies for the dynamic Indian equity markets. The fund also has a greenshoe option to retain additional ₹100 crore.

“We are thankful to all the investors for the faith shown by them and parking ₹ 184 crores in just one month of the launch of our fund. We stand by our commitment to empower SMEs and fuel their growth. With our sector-agnostic strategy, meticulous research and prudent risk management, we aim to create long-term value for our clients while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth of India through our fund,” Mr. Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited said.

The venture capital fund (VCF) -- Holani Venture Capital Fund Category I AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) – is an Indian growth capital private equity fund that is managed and sponsored by Holani Capital Advisors LLP. The fund has now been duly registered under SEBI as Category I AIF – Venture Capital Fund.

The fund provides opportunity to individuals, including high networth individuals, corporates, institutional investors, financial institutions, family offices, insurance companies, foreign investors, other alternative investment funds and other permissible investors to invest through this fund.

About Holani Group:

Holani Consultants Private Limited is a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and Stock Broker based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It offers services related to the financial markets such as IPO management, Business Valuation consultancy, Financial Management and Advisory, Bank Financing, Stock Broking and other advisory/ consultancy services related to Securities Market.

Holani Consultants Private Ltd received its Merchant Banking license as a "Category-I Merchant Bankers" in 2018 (SEBI Registration Number - INM000012467) and Stock Broking license as a "Alpha Category Stock Brokers" in 2021 (SEBI Registration Number - INZ000299835). Holani Consultants Private Limited has built a strong investment banking team with more than 40 years of combined experience in the field of finance and marketing.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Eight Die In Rain-Related Incidents In Marathwada In A Week
  2. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
  3. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  4. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  5. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
Entertainment News
  1. Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years
  2. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  3. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  4. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  5. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Preview: Can Proteas Overcome Dutch Scars This Time?
  3. NBA Finals, Mavericks Vs Celtics: Brown Lauds Returning Porzingis After 'Monster' Game 1
  4. NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics Rout 107-89 Dallas Mavericks - In Pics
  5. NBA Finals: Washington Urges Mavericks To 'Stay Connected' After Losing Game 1 To Celtics
World News
  1. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  3. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  4. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  5. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind