Shaping Tomorrow: Skills And Innovation With Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and the London Organisation Of Skills Development(LOSD) At The Shard And Houses Of Parliament

Discover the highlights from the 2024 London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) Networking and Excellence Awards, held at The Shard and the Houses of Parliament. Celebrating innovation, education, and community leaders, LOSD's annual event emphasizes the power of skill development and collaboration.

On October 24, 2024, the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) held its annual Networking and Excellence Awards at the historic Houses of Parliament, following an exclusive Appreciation Lunch at The Shard. This landmark event showcased the organisation’s commitment to fostering education, innovation, and community resilience.

A Celebration of Achievement

Set against the stunning backdrop of The Shard, the event brought together distinguished guests, including Chief Guest, Hon. Bob Blackman CBE, Member of Parliament for Harrow East, Inaugural Chief Guest, Worshipful Mayor of Harrow, Cllr Salim Chowdhury; and Guest of Honour Lady Sidra Naeem, Deputy Lieutenant for Essex and Special Guest Mayoress of Harrow, Jesmin Chowdhury and many more dignitaries. Their presence highlighted the vital role of local support in LOSD’s mission to promote lifelong skill development.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO and Director of LOSD, delivered a powerful keynote address emphasizing the organisation’s vision: “Our mission is to foster a skilled and resilient community where everyone can reach their true potential. The Shard serves as a metaphor for our goals: striving for excellence and elevating those we serve.”

Honoring Community Leaders

The afternoon transitioned to the Networking and Excellence Awards Ceremony at the Houses of Parliament, celebrating outstanding contributions across three categories: Social, Business, and Education.

• Social Impact Award: Presented to Bob Blackman CBE for his advocacy in homelessness prevention.

• Social Innovator Award: Honored Lovepreet Singh for his work in community development.

• Business Category: Recognized Marcus Nisar for nurturing talent in the entertainment industry and Ataul Kashif as Business Innovator of the Year for his exceptional leadership in managed IT support.

• Education Category: Celebrated Hakeem Kigozi as the Inspiring Educator and Tariq Mahmood for his leadership in community advocacy.

The ceremony culminated with the Sponsorship Appreciation Award presented to Global North London Business School, acknowledging their critical support for LOSD’s mission.

Networking for Growth

A dynamic networking session followed, featuring an innovative speed networking format that encouraged meaningful interactions among local leaders and industry experts. This initiative aligned with LOSD’s objectives of collaboration and skill enhancement.

Prof. Dr. Somani closed the event by reinforcing the importance of community ties: “Together, we can break down barriers to education and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Conclusion

The 2024 LOSD Networking and Excellence Awards not only celebrated remarkable achievements but also reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering dedication to empowering individuals and strengthening community ties.

For more details about LOSD’s initiatives and upcoming events, please visit www.losd.co.uk or contact admin@losd.co.uk.

