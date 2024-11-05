Shaping Tomorrow: Skills And Innovation With Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and the London Organisation Of Skills Development(LOSD) At The Shard And Houses Of Parliament

A Celebration of Achievement

Set against the stunning backdrop of The Shard, the event brought together distinguished guests, including Chief Guest, Hon. Bob Blackman CBE, Member of Parliament for Harrow East, Inaugural Chief Guest, Worshipful Mayor of Harrow, Cllr Salim Chowdhury; and Guest of Honour Lady Sidra Naeem, Deputy Lieutenant for Essex and Special Guest Mayoress of Harrow, Jesmin Chowdhury and many more dignitaries. Their presence highlighted the vital role of local support in LOSD’s mission to promote lifelong skill development.