Saurabh Suman Choudhuri: Shaping The Future Of Enterprise Workforce With ERP And Responsible AI

In addition to his corporate role, Saurabh is deeply invested in the tech community and societal causes. He is an active mentor for many startups and cofounders at the TechStars Accelerator program, the Institute of Entrepreneurs (TiE), and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). He has shared his expertise on generative AI as a guest speaker at Georgia Tech University Scheller College of Business and advises on the Strategic AI Certificate Program at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. One of Saurabh's proudest social accomplishments is his association with the US Veterans Back To Work program, where he has empowered over 200 US veterans to re-enter the industry through one-on-one mentoring and ERP & AI technology workshops consistently delivered over the past five years.