Sagar Ganapaneni: Championing Innovation And Excellence In Data Science And AI

Outside of his corporate roles, Sagar is a highly sought-after advisor for early-stage startups, helping them integrate AI and data science into their business models. His influence extends to industry leadership, with his work featured in major publications such as Forbes Technology Council and Analytics India Magazine, and at prestigious conferences like the IAB Measurement Leadership Summit, POSSIBLE, CDO Vision, the B2SMBI Leaders Forum, and the Ai4 Conference. He shapes industry standards through his roles in trade organizations like IAB and MMA Global, contributing to committees focused on Measurement, Data, Addressability, Generative AI, and Data and Measurement think tanks, as well as the AI Leadership Coalition. “His achievements in deploying data science and AI solutions and his leadership in industry committees make him one of the most exceptional data science professionals” says Ramon Ray, a serial entrepreneur and small business expert.