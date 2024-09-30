Risk Appetite For Loss Is Very Important: The Story Of Utopia Cakes India

In 2022, just when the market was beginning to recover from the aftershocks of the pandemic, Sahu made a decision that would raise eyebrows among traditional business strategists. He launched a promotion offering two cakes for the price of one—a move that many would label as risky for a growing business. For an emerging bakery chain with 37 outlets at the time, offering such a steep discount could have easily led to a significant loss in revenue. However, Vivek Sahu was not deterred by the potential downside. Instead, he recognized the opportunity this promotion provided for building brand loyalty, attracting new customers, and gaining a competitive edge in the market.