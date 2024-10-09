Realtime Anomaly Detection: Ananth Majumdar's Solution To Costly Trading Mistakes

Ananth Majumdar has been at the forefront of tackling these critical issues, developing a cutting-edge anomaly detection system that helps trading firms prevent costly mistakes. His system employs statistical analysis to identify abnormal trading patterns across different accounts, instruments, and order types, effectively catching errors before they can cause significant harm. By calculating weekly averages and standard deviations for various instrument and account combinations, the system flags any new orders that deviate more than four standard deviations from the mean. This proactive approach allows firms to identify potential mistakes early, avoiding losses that could otherwise erase a year’s worth of profits in moments.