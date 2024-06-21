QpiAI Closes $6.5 Mill Pre-Series A Funding Led By Yournest And SIDBI Venture Capital To Enable Intelligence Modelling And Intelligence Compute Using Quantum Computers

QpiAI closed first ever external investment with the pre-series A funding of $6.5 million Led by Yournest and SVCL

WFC an angel group, Ramesh Radhakrishnan a successful serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Ramaswamy Prabhakar a Technologist and angle investor from Silicon valley , Quick heal security founders Kailash Katkar and Sanjay Katkar and their family office, Lakshmeenarayanan, Former Chairman and CEO of Cognizant, Bhupinder Singh former CPO of Bentley, Pratap Reddy Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur and angel investor, , Sahasra capital, and other angels also participated in the round

With this funding QpiAI will be implementing Full stack 25 qubit Quantum computers that is scalable from 25 to 1000 physical superconducting qubits with same infrastructure

QpiAI will be aiming to increase revenues from software licensing of 7 software platforms, QpiAI-pro, QpiAI-explorer, QpiAI-opt , QpiAI-pharma, QpiAI-ML QpiAI-logistics and QpiAI-matter , which are based on Quantum computing and Generative AI technologies

QpiAI is revenue generating, Enterprise focused technology startup and counts Fortune 500 companies globally as its customers in Pharma, Materials, Chemical, Cosmetics, Automotive, Financials and manufacturing.

Debraj Banerjee from SIDBI ventures will be joined the board of QpiAI as nominee of SIDBI venture capital

Ramesh Radhakrishnan first external investor in QpiAI joined the board as a nominee director of Qpi Technology, Holding company of QpiAI

QpiAI, a leader in quantum computing and generative AI announced its maiden external funding of $6.5 million to build Quantum computing and Generative AI products and platforms

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja CEO and Founder of QpiAI quoted “Pre-series A round of QpiAI will be remembered as a landmark funding round in Indian Deeptech. This round should allow us to lay foundation of intelligence modelling and Intelligence compute via Quantum computers and Generative AI.. Fuding will enable us to achieve breakthrough innovation in vertical integration of Generative AI and Quantum computing in Enterprise and industrial applications. We will also be demonstrating 25 Qubit Quantum computers in our Bangalore HQ by Q4 CY2024/ Q1 CY 2025. With integration of HPC built out of our lab infra and integration all our 7 Quantum and Generative AI platforms we will have prototype of Quantum-HPC QpiAI datacenter, this can be scaled further to offer QCaaS (Quantum Compute as a Service). There is also a good traction with our current customers to provide entire Quantum-HPC solutions with our software and compute infra. A very advanced Compute infra with Quantum capability that we will be deploying with this funding will allow us to innovate in Generative AI and Quantum software. QpiAI Quantum and AI stack including hardware and software will have tremendous impact on Pharma, non-energy transition materials, chemicals, Manufacturing, Logistics and Finance”

Dr Nagendra further added, “There is also tremendous traction in B2G segment with QpiAI thought leadership in Quantum and AI that has helped shape technology and infrastructure roadmaps. QpiAI is a Global company with HQ in Bangalore, India and subsidiaries in US and Finland. As we work with Global enterprises and Governments including US, Europe , Japan, middle east and southeast Asia , We would be expanding our presence in these regions to create value to our customers and partners”.

Dr Manjunath R.V Vice President for Quantum computers QpiAI further added, “Building Scalable Quantum computers that can solve real world problem and bolster our industry verticals is a very key technology development. At QpiAI we are very excited to have our own Quantum computers to further build Quantum and AI data centers. Team is really happy to have multiple QPUs in our dilution refrigerator to make sure we achieve high quality quantum compute infrastructure. We cant wait to see next steps in our roadmap to advance Quantum computers scaling 25 qubits to 1000 qubits