Parul Garg Beauty: Crafted In India, Celebrating Indian Elegance

Parul Garg Beauty: By India, For India
In 2022, internationally recognized makeup artist Parul Garg, along with her sister Anubha Vir Sharma, launched Parul Garg Beauty, a brand that epitomizes the "Make in India" initiative. With a shared vision of empowering Indian women, they are creating high-quality, stylish, and affordable makeup products tailored specifically for Indian skin tones.
A Power Sister Duo
Her artistry and understanding of beauty have earned her international acclaim. Parul’s creative vision and meticulous attention to product details ensure that every item meets the highest standards of quality and style.
Anubha Vir Sharma, leveraging her MBA from ISB Hyderabad, brings exceptional business acumen to the brand. Her deep understanding of the Indian consumer mindset, especially the rising influence of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, positions Parul Garg Beauty to effectively reach and resonate with a broad audience. Anubha’s expertise in eCommerce and the D2C domain complements Parul’s creative strengths, making them a formidable team ready to take on the world.
Make in India: Celebrating Local Craftsmanship
At the core of Parul Garg Beauty is a commitment to the "Make in India" initiative. Their tagline, "By India, For India," underscores their dedication to local craftsmanship and innovation. All products are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities across India, showcasing the brand's commitment to supporting local industries and celebrating India's vibrant aesthetics.
Empowering Indian Women
Parul Garg Beauty products are designed to withstand India's diverse climates and cater to the fearless Indian woman. The shades are specifically created for Indian skin tones, ensuring a perfect match that highlights the natural beauty of Indian women. The brand’s mission is to empower women with the right products and knowledge to achieve their signature looks through tutorials and social media content.
Parul and Anubha’s efforts reflect the growing wave of empowered Indian women starting great ventures. Their combined talents have created a brand that not only provides exceptional makeup products but also champions the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship.
Conclusion
Parul Garg Beauty stands as a testament to the idea that world-class beauty products can be created in India, for India. With a deep focus on India's unique beauty needs and a commitment to local craftsmanship, the brand celebrates and empowers women across the nation. As the tagline proudly states, Parul Garg Beauty is truly "By India, For India.