Orkan Arat Reshapes Global Finance With Long-Term Vision

While Arat's financial sharpness has brought him considerable success, his commitment to giving back is equally noteworthy. Through the Arat Foundation, he has made it his mission to provide educational opportunities and support entrepreneurship for underprivileged youth in Turkey and the MENA region. "Education changed my life, and I believe it has the power to transform communities and entire societies," Arat says. "By investing in education and fostering entrepreneurship, we can create a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond any individual success story."