Niswarth Kadam: 'Paving The Path To Selfless Change'

Nisvartha Kadam is an NGO founded by Mr. Pramod Raghav, which is bringing a change in the lives of underprivileged individuals and environment through various initiatives like plastic bag-free mission, education support, cleanliness drive, tree plantation etc. Join hands with Selfless Steps to support their goal of bringing about constructive social change.

info_icon

Even though June 2024 was a difficult month for everyone because of the unpredictability of the weather and its unfavourable effects, Niswarth Kadam's efforts—a wonderful NGO working for a noble cause—were unaffected.

Niswarth Kadam is an NGO founded by Mr. Pramod Raghav, a former business tycoon who has transitioned into a social reformer. The organization is committed to tackling pressing social issues and enhancing the quality of life for underprivileged individuals.

Let's explore how this NGO is making a difference:

The "Plastic bag-free" Mission

Since plastic bags are used so much, they are rapidly replacing other products as "necessary evils." However, the Niswarth Kadam Team is making efforts relentlessly to correct this behavior and make reparations. For this reason, they promoted change and started handing out cloth bags as a healthier option. This has led to an awareness within the community and evident change that we appreciate.

Plastic bag-free
info_icon
Plastic bag-free
info_icon

Arti's Opportunity to Learn Again

"You might succeed in your endeavours if you put your whole heart into it." Arti is the finest example of this phrase. After learning about Arti's situation, Niswarth Kadam intervened and covered Arti's tuition until the end of her education. Arti's brilliant future was rescued by just one step of Niswarth Kadam.

Artis Opportunity
info_icon

Kusum and her family

Everybody has difficulties in life, but a string of them can devastate and discourage someone. Our exception is Kusum! Furthermore, Niswarth Kadam admires her resolve and will to keep improving. As a result, they provided her with a cart and inventory, like women's accessories, which she sells to make ends meet and support her family.

Kusum and her family
info_icon
Kusum and her family
info_icon

Setting Up of Drop Off Boxes

Many times, we want to do better and give back to the community, but we don't have the resources to make sure our efforts reach the proper people. Niswarth Kadam has acknowledged the issue and put it in donation boxes so that individuals like us can leave our contributions, which they then disperse across the community.

Setting Up of Drop Off Boxes
info_icon

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

We all know the well-known saying, "Cleanliness brings you closer to godliness," yet we sadly seldom put it into practice. To help the community, Niswarth Kadam has chosen to intervene in this situation. They encourage others to help maintain a clean environment by organizing frequent cleanliness drives. Complete win-win!

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
info_icon

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

Education is a weapon that can be used to solve even the most pressing global issues. In June, Niswarth Kadam impacted the lives of talented children like Shivaji, Om Vesh, Siddharth, and Shivam by getting them enrolled in one of the best local schools, all to assist in any way possible.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
info_icon

Drive for Tree Plantations

Despite being one of the most vital components of our community, trees receive the least attention. For this reason, Niswarth Kadam has promised to plant over 10 lakh trees in the neighborhood and dramatically transform from arid regions to lush vegetation to benefit the environment and society.

Tree Plantations
info_icon

Swachhata Abhiyan at the Temple of Barsana Radha Rani

Temples are among the most popular destinations, but they are also among the most ignored in terms of upkeep and sanitation. Few people would pay attention to this, but Niswarth Kadam did. They set out to purify the revered Barsana Radha Rani Temple, and in a matter of days, they had the site spotless.

Swachhata Abhiyan
info_icon

Havan for everyone's wellbeing

Niswarth Kadam thinks that doing good is important for everyone, not just for a select group of people. Their June holy havan, which was held to cleanse the environment and maintain a connection to our ancestry, made this very clear.

Donation Campaign By Niswarth Kadam

Niswarth Kadam organized a donation drive in June and gave away basic essentials to the underprivileged, including food, clothing, and shoes. This thoughtful move by this noble NGO touched many hearts and inspired us all.

Niswarth Kadam Created Awareness on Yoga Day.

This year, Niswarth Kadam marked Yoga Day with a special ceremony, at Siddharth Nagar, Gurgaon, to raise awareness about maintaining not just a clean and healthy environment but also a positive inner vibe. Of course, the greatest method to accomplish two goals at once is to practice yoga! We were all grateful for their kind effort.

Karanpal Singh's tale of getting back on his feet

There would always be a window open even when tragedy struck, and all doors were closed. Karanpal Singh can be identified with this statement! Karanpal Singh and his family had given up on ever healing the harm caused by a horrific car accident that had left him unable to walk. Niswarth Kadam, though, wasn't persuaded that this was the end of the path. They promptly got Karanpal an operation after contacting the top medical professionals. The man can now walk and credit this NGO's sincere efforts for the miracle.

Helping the Kamar Community at Chhatisgarh

Despite countless efforts by the government, the Kamar community of Kumbhra, Chhatisgarh still finds it hard to earn merely 3-4k per month for survival. Forget our bare minimum standards like electricity and education, this community of 36 families is struggling for water and food too, and must resort to the forest for resources. Niswarth Kadam has acknowledged their plight and launched a week-long mission to create awareness among them and for them.

They educated the members on various aspects of healthy living and helped them create better connectivity with society, which shall help them progress.

Doing good is never too late!

Join hands with Niswarth Kadam to support their goal of bringing about constructive social change. They welcome one and all!

