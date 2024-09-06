Niswarth Kadam: 'Paving The Path To Selfless Change'

Karanpal Singh's tale of getting back on his feet

There would always be a window open even when tragedy struck, and all doors were closed. Karanpal Singh can be identified with this statement! Karanpal Singh and his family had given up on ever healing the harm caused by a horrific car accident that had left him unable to walk. Niswarth Kadam, though, wasn't persuaded that this was the end of the path. They promptly got Karanpal an operation after contacting the top medical professionals. The man can now walk and credit this NGO's sincere efforts for the miracle.