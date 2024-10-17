Hub4Business

Nishad Hussain, The First Indian To Own The 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series

Nishad Hussain is the chairman of World Star, a prominent holding company based in Dubai. After years of living abroad, he has made the transition from his first car, an old Nissan Sunny, to owning one of the most expensive car brands in the world.

Nishad Hussain
Nishad Hussain
info_icon

Nishad Hussain, the first Indian to own the 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, one of the most expensive luxury cars in the world, has acquired the latest model of the British luxury carmaker's facelifted version of the Cullinan Series II Black Badge. After booking the car and waiting for two years, Nishad Hussain took delivery of the vehicle. The handover ceremony took place at the Rolls-Royce showroom in Dubai, where Mamdouh Khairullah, Director of AGMC, presented the keys to Nishad.

The vehicle is referred to by automotive experts as the 'moving mansion.' In India, the price of this car is approximately ₹12.25 crore. The new model features updated styling, a refreshed interior, and enhanced technology. The company describes this as the finest series in Rolls-Royce's history. In 2018, Rolls-Royce introduced the world's first super-luxury SUV model.

The new Cullinan has been introduced with significant changes to its front design. The most notable feature of the Cullinan Series II is the slim LED headlights that extend up to the bumper. The grille also has a slightly revised design, and the headlights have been raised. A new feature line runs along the sides of the vehicle, stretching from the brake lights to the rear wheels. The changes to the rear bumper have altered the vehicle's overall look. The new 23-inch aluminum wheels are another notable addition. The Black Badge variant of the Cullinan II is quite distinct from the standard model, featuring black door handles, color-coded lower body work, and more elegant air intakes.

Inside, the dashboard of the Cullinan Series II is fitted with long glass panels. Another highlight is the cabinet on the dashboard. The analog clock and the small Rolls-Royce "Spirit of Ecstasy" emblem are also featured here. Rolls-Royce claims that it took four years to design this hybrid analog-digital dashboard with suitable lighting systems.

The all-wheel-drive Cullinan Black Badge features more engine power than the standard Cullinan. As a result, the Black Badge variant is priced around ₹4 crore more than the standard model.

Nishad Hussain is the chairman of World Star, a prominent holding company based in Dubai. After years of living abroad, he has made the transition from his first car, an old Nissan Sunny, to owning one of the most expensive car brands in the world. Nishad is a passionate car enthusiast with a collection that includes models like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Land Rover Defender, Bentley, Toyota Land Cruiser VX, and Lexus LX. Additionally, his company owns over 500 vehicles, including cars, buses, and heavy equipment vehicles.

