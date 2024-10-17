Nishad Hussain, The First Indian To Own The 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series

The new Cullinan has been introduced with significant changes to its front design. The most notable feature of the Cullinan Series II is the slim LED headlights that extend up to the bumper. The grille also has a slightly revised design, and the headlights have been raised. A new feature line runs along the sides of the vehicle, stretching from the brake lights to the rear wheels. The changes to the rear bumper have altered the vehicle's overall look. The new 23-inch aluminum wheels are another notable addition. The Black Badge variant of the Cullinan II is quite distinct from the standard model, featuring black door handles, color-coded lower body work, and more elegant air intakes.