Ms. Pranitha Buddiga’s Journey Of Passion, Innovation, And Excellence In Data Science

Looking ahead, Pranitha is poised to make even more significant contributions to the field of data science. As a board member for journals in the AI and ML space, she continues to advance the discipline through her expertise and insights. Her impactful publications on analytical techniques, industry applications, and emerging trends have enriched the data science community and provided valuable insights to both professionals and academics. Her dedication to excellence and innovative research has earned her prestigious awards and accolades, underscoring her commitment to shaping the future of the field.