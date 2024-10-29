Mikro Grafeio Appoints Kushala As Chief Financial Officer To Drive Strategic Growth And Expansion

Mikro Grafeio, a leading social impact startup offering integrated workspace and workforce solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Kushala Priya Lochana MD as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bringing a wealth of experience from prominent positions at Coffee Day Global and Tablespace, Kushala will be instrumental in guiding Mikro Grafeio’s financial strategies as the company accelerates its growth trajectory across India’s emerging workspace markets.
Kushala’s expertise in managing large-scale financial operations aligns seamlessly with Mikro Grafeio’s mission to redefine India’s workspace and workforce landscape through cost-effective, flexible and culturally attuned solutions. His insights and strategic acumen will support Mikro Grafeio in meeting ambitious milestones, including the expansion of its hub-and-spoke model in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, enhancing offerings for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and scaling infrastructure capabilities to address the evolving demands of businesses in India.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kushala as our new CFO,” said Jaishankar Seetharaman, co-founder and CEO, Mikro Grafeio. “His strategic vision, coupled with an in-depth understanding of India’s dynamic business environment, positions him to play a key role in shaping our financial future. With his support, we are confident in our ability to execute on our growth plans, advance our integrated service offerings and build sustainable, technology-driven workspace solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients.”
With this strategic appointment, Mikro Grafeio is set to continue its rapid expansion, focusing on a robust presence in over 50 cities across India. The company is also poised to enhance its ecosystem support services, which include talent acquisition, employee engagement and statutory compliance besides others —all essential for organizations aiming to achieve seamless and effective business operations in the country.
As CFO, Kushala will oversee all financial functions of Mikro Grafeio, driving fiscal responsibility while ensuring optimal resource allocation for growth initiatives and technological advancements. His role will further strengthen the company’s commitment to delivering value through innovative solutions and operational excellence.
About Mikro Grafeio
Mikro Grafeio (Beyond Workspaces) is a technology-led, social-impact start-up providing fully managed workspace and workforce solutions, along with integrated GCC (Global Capability Center) services across India. Mikro Grafeio currently provides unique workspace solutions in 45+ locations across 22 cities in India, optimized for efficient processes, skilled personnel and high performance. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Mikro Grafeio is poised to make significant strides in the global marketplace.