Making Good look Great: Designing Solutions For A Better World

Beyond the Boundaries of Design

Design thinking has gone far beyond aesthetics and functionality — it has become a systematic and strategic problem-solving methodology applicable across industries. It has fostered care-first approaches across all disciplines with diverse impactful results. Design thinking helped develop a more compassionate health system with technologies such as wearable devices, remote monitoring tools, and wellness-oriented hospital designs. Educational institutions have applied design thinking to create interactive learning environments that stimulate critical thinking and creativity in students as well as teachers. Leading global online marketplace for lodging, Airbnb used design thinking to go from a simple home-sharing service to a customer-centric, experience-driven marketplace with approximately 300,000 accessibility features across their platform besides listings with step-free entry, roll-in showers, and auditory alerts. Since they launched the ‘Adapted’ category for guests with special needs and abilities in 2022, the company has reported significant increase in bookings and visibility among specially abled users. This cross-pollination of design principles heralds an entire era of holistic innovation, in which collaboration is at the heart of things. As our problems become more intricate and complex, the necessity for designers to engage in dialogue with scientists, engineers, policymakers, and community leaders also grows. This multi-disciplinary collaboration is capable of redefining the meaning of innovation toward a future where good design is a force for the global good.