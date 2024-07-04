Madhu Chavva On Pioneering A More Inclusive And Innovative Tech Industry

Madhu Chavva, Co-Founder of CloudPac Inc., has carved a remarkable path in the tech industry, driving innovation and fostering community growth. Her journey from a technologist to a startup leader showcases her dedication, expertise, and impact. Recognizing her contributions to cloud technology, the Indian Achievers Forum bestowed upon her the esteemed Asian Business Leadership Excellence Award at the 38th Asian Business Leadership Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand.
With over 16 years of experience at industry giants like American Express, Deloitte and Twilio, her expertise spans multiple sectors such as AI/ML, application architecture, cloud infra and big data. She consistently aims to deliver solutions that drive business growth and operational efficiency. At Twilio, she also led strategy & development on data privacy and sovereignty, resolving complex legal disputes, and ensuring global compliance. Her contributions extend to thought leadership, with publications in IEEE journals on real-time facial recognition, personalized e-learning platforms, and fraud detection. Her work emphasizes the ethical implications of technology, balancing innovation with responsible practices.
After achieving notable professional achievements and gaining significant momentum in her corporate career, Madhu stepped into entrepreneurial ventures and co-founded CloudPac, a startup aimed at revolutionizing cloud infrastructure with AI-powered automation. At CloudPac she spearheads the development of an AI virtual assistant that simplifies seamless application deployment for businesses. Under her leadership, CloudPac is emerging as a leader in providing innovative, efficient, and scalable cloud solutions.
Beyond her professional achievements, Madhu is deeply committed to giving back to the tech community. She is an active member of associations such as the G&W Female Founders Alliance, IEEE, AWC and an active public speaker and participant in technology chapters & meet-ups. In an industry where a woman’s leadership in tech is still not a normalized phenomenon, Madhu boldly carved a niche for herself and paved the way for future women in tech. She constantly mentors aspiring female technologists and entrepreneurs to help them navigate the complexities of the tech industry and achieve their goals.
Madhu Chavva's story is a testament to her passion, vision, leadership, and commitment to fostering a more inclusive and innovative tech industry. Her journey continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of technologists.