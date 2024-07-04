Madhu Chavva On Pioneering A More Inclusive And Innovative Tech Industry

Beyond her professional achievements, Madhu is deeply committed to giving back to the tech community. She is an active member of associations such as the G&W Female Founders Alliance, IEEE, AWC and an active public speaker and participant in technology chapters & meet-ups. In an industry where a woman’s leadership in tech is still not a normalized phenomenon, Madhu boldly carved a niche for herself and paved the way for future women in tech. She constantly mentors aspiring female technologists and entrepreneurs to help them navigate the complexities of the tech industry and achieve their goals.