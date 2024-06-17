Hub4Business

'M. B. Patil's Vision Revolutionizes Karnataka's Industrial Landscape.'

Since April 2023, Karnataka has witnessed remarkable industrial growth and an investment boom under  M. B. Patil, the Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

M. B. Patil
'M. B. Patil's Vision Revolutionizes Karnataka's Industrial Landscape.'
info_icon

Over INR 1 lakh crore has been secured in investments, with the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) and the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) approving INR 84,000 crore. Patil’s strategic vision has transformed Karnataka into a premier investment destination by fostering a business-friendly environment and championing innovative policies.

Significant investments during Patil’s tenure include Foxconn’s INR 22,000 crore investment for a 300-acre iPhone assembly unit, JSW Energy’s INR 4,960 crore wind power generation facility, Toyota Kirloskar’s INR 3,700 crore for expanding manufacturing facilities, and Air India’s INR 1,750 crore Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility. These investments, among others, reflect Karnataka’s attractive investment climate and potential for industrial excellence.

Patil has also promoted Karnataka on the global stage. During a 12-day visit to the United States, he engaged with 36 companies, securing approximately $3 billion in investment interests. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, he participated in over 50 meetings, resulting in seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at INR 22,000 crore and additional investment interests worth INR 700 crore. These efforts underscore his commitment to fostering global partnerships and driving economic growth.

Under Mr. Patil's guidance, Karnataka is developing a new Industrial Policy to align with global trends and attract international investments. This policy emphasizes future technology manufacturing and includes the formation of the Strategic Investments Committee (SIC) and Vision Groups for strategic direction. Patil has also envisioned establishing a Knowledge, Health Care, Innovation & Research City, focusing on six emerging sectors: Health Tech, Industry 4.0, Future Mobility/ESDM, Advanced Materials, Smart Infrastructure, and Space Tech. Additionally, he has drafted a Clean Mobility and Warehousing Policy to promote sustainable industrial practices and modernize logistics infrastructure. His initiatives aim to position Karnataka as a leader in industrial excellence and economic prosperity.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Man Kills Son Over Property Dispute In Telangana
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident Triggers Haunting Memories Of Odisha Tragedy | Recent Train Mishaps
  5. Punjab: BJP, AAP Field Turncoats For Jalandhar West Assembly Bypoll
Entertainment News
  1. How To Ace The Perfect Festive Look This Eid? Take Tips From Fatima Sana Shaikh
  2. More Laughs Ahead: 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Renewed For Season 2
  3. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Eyeing For December 2024 Window? Here's What We Know
  4. Renu Desai Shuts Down Troll Commenting On Her Divorce With Pawan Kalyan: He Was The One Who Left Me And Remarried
  5. 'Inside Out 2' Becomes Highest-Earning Animated Film; Collects $295 Million Globally
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. NEP Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024: Jaker Ali Seeks Controversial Assistance From Dugout For DRS Call - Watch
  3. Week In Review, June 10-16: Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup; Nagal Attains Career-High Ranking
  4. Copa America 2024: What Does South American Governing Body CONMEBOL Stand For - Explained
  5. Sri Lanka Demolish Netherlands By 83 Runs In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics
World News
  1. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  2. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
  3. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  4. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
  5. Watchdog: Nuclear-Armed Nations Are Deepening Reliance On Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s