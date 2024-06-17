'M. B. Patil's Vision Revolutionizes Karnataka's Industrial Landscape.'

Under Mr. Patil's guidance, Karnataka is developing a new Industrial Policy to align with global trends and attract international investments. This policy emphasizes future technology manufacturing and includes the formation of the Strategic Investments Committee (SIC) and Vision Groups for strategic direction. Patil has also envisioned establishing a Knowledge, Health Care, Innovation & Research City, focusing on six emerging sectors: Health Tech, Industry 4.0, Future Mobility/ESDM, Advanced Materials, Smart Infrastructure, and Space Tech. Additionally, he has drafted a Clean Mobility and Warehousing Policy to promote sustainable industrial practices and modernize logistics infrastructure. His initiatives aim to position Karnataka as a leader in industrial excellence and economic prosperity.