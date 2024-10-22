Luxury Redefined: Sennes Brings Indian Craftsmanship To Global Fashion

Joita Sen, Director Head of Design & Marketing, Senco Gold and Diamond, says “Sennes is more than just a brand; it reflects our commitment to preserving and celebrating India’s unmatched craftmanship while embracing modern luxury. Our collection speaks to those who appreciate the artistry, elegance, and find luxury in the quality that Sennes brings to the forefront. with lab-grown diamonds, perfumes and artisanal leather accessories, we are combining global luxury standards with India’s soul.”