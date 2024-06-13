Legally Mine Reviews Innovative Solutions Redefining Asset Protection For Medical Professionals

Legally Mine, an asset protection firm in Orem, Utah, is revolutionizing the medical industry with its innovative approach to safeguarding assets and minimizing tax liabilities for its members. The company's client-first approach to wealth management helps medical professionals focus on their business and personal assets by providing streamlined, effective, easy-to-use products and services.
Today, the asset protection company is the country's largest, most respected, experienced, and comprehensive lawsuit protection firm. It provides specialized consulting services, packages and tools to help businesses thrive while managing risks.
Legally Mine: Pioneering Asset Protection for Healthcare Professionals Nationwide
With a team of attorneys and paralegals specializing in asset protection, tax savings, medical license defense, and estate planning, Legally Mine sets out to help physicians around the United States keep what they've spent years earning for themselves and their families.
"The route we take in protecting our members' assets conveniently opens up many new tax savings strategies that most of our members are not already familiar with," CEO Dan McNeff explained. "So we also help teach them and their accountants how to implement these and save themselves thousands of dollars annually. In addition to these services, we create living trusts for our members and ensure that all their estate planning is taken care of."
Beyond simply imparting knowledge on preemptive measures against lawsuits, Legally Mine ensures complete peace of mind for its members, ensuring they are adequately shielded at an affordable cost and within a manageable timeframe.
Dan McNeff’s Visionary Leadership Transforms Legally Mine
McNeff purchased Legally Mine in 2007 and restructured its business model. The company provides a cost-effective and efficient way for doctors all over the country to reduce their liability so they can focus on practicing medicine rather than living in constant fear of a lawsuit. Legally Mine focuses on medical professionals; however, its services extend to others who meet similar criteria related to assets and liabilities.
When McNeff purchased the company almost two decades ago from a previous owner, he spent years perfecting the current business model that carries most of the workload for its members rather than solely educating them and leaving medical professionals to solve complex issues independently. He's been pivotal in shaping the company's trajectory and helping medical professionals nationwide.
McNeff started his career in journalism and later switched to financial services. He spent 15 years as the Senior Vice President and principal broker of a leading financial services company. He retired from that in his forties, went into the manufacturing business, and later crossed paths with a man named Jay Minton.
"Jay is considered the father of asset protection, and he's an attorney," McNeff said. "He wrote a book called 'Cover Your Assets' and became a bestseller. Jay basically created the world of asset protection. He created a company dedicated to the medical community and sold asset protection kits. When I got involved with Jay, I started doing speaking engagements and running his company. I told him the best plan was to hire attorneys because simple education wasn't enough. We would do it for the clients and make it happen. So Jay ended up selling the company to me."
Dan McNeff: ‘I was all in with Legally Mine’
McNeff says he used every dime of his retirement savings and resources to launch his vision for Legally Mine, and he's been instrumental in driving the company's success. He is also a published author and has conducted hundreds of seminars equipping thousands of professionals with the knowledge needed to protect their assets and reduce tax liability.
"I was all in with Legally Mine," McNeff said, "and did everything possible to get us going and look at us today. We're the largest asset company by far in America. We work with the medical community and dentists alike. Our prices are more than affordable, and people can't believe we do what we do at that price. It's just because of the volume of sales that we do."
Revolutionizing Asset Protection: The Legally Mine Approach
Legally Mine's unique proposition lies in its specialization in asset protection, a niche field often overlooked by conventional legal services.
"Although our country is full of attorneys, the number of attorneys specializing in asset protection is extremely low," McNeff shared.
According to data, the medical business faces an average of five lawsuits in its lifetime. Therefore, lawsuit prevention and protection are essential topics for every business owner.
To protect against this inevitability–and the loss, injury, disadvantage, or destruction associated with it–professionals must be proactive in their approach to lawsuit protection, becoming more innovative, safer, and, ultimately, more resilient. Legally Mine experts step in to reduce medically professional liability, anxiety, and business risk by providing expert customer service and a reputation built on longevity and client satisfaction.
With a team of attorneys and paralegals dedicated to asset protection, tax strategy, and estate planning, the firm offers personalized solutions tailored to the needs of medical professionals. From creating asset protection blueprints to facilitating the establishment of proper entity structures, the company streamlines the process, empowering its members to focus on their medical practice without the looming threat of lawsuits.
"Our goal at Legally Mine is to empower medical professionals to secure their hard-earned assets and mitigate potential risks," says McNeff. "Through our comprehensive suite of services, we aim to not only educate but also provide practical solutions that enable our members to navigate the complexities of asset protection and tax optimization."
Advertisement
Legally Mine’s Strategic Locations Help Medical Professionals
Operating from its headquarters near the mouth of Provo Canyon in Orem, Legally Mine boasts a team of approximately 50 employees spanning various departments such as client coordination, entity creation, legal services, and executive management. The location is strategically located since maintenance is extremely cost-effective in the state of Utah, company executives said.
Additionally, the firm maintains a physical presence in Alaska, offering registered agent services to its members.
In addition to asset protection, Legally Mine strongly emphasizes tax savings strategies and estate planning. By leveraging living trusts and other legal instruments, the firm ensures that its members' assets are shielded during their lifetime and beyond, minimizing probate and maximizing inheritance for their heirs.
Advertisement
The company focuses on four key areas: asset protection, tax strategies, medical lawsuits, and estate planning.
Innovative Strategies: How Legally Mine Redefines Asset Protection for Healthcare Practitioners
Legally Mine has a rich tradition of emphasizing education, often participating in medical and dental trade shows to educate healthcare professionals about the significance of asset protection. This educational mission was central to their operations before McNeff acquired the company. It wasn't until 2007 that they expanded their services to include fulfillment for members. Leveraging economies of scale, they can provide asset protection services to clients at a fraction of the cost many attorneys charge.
Advertisement
As Legally Mine continues redefining the landscape of asset protection, its commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions positions it as a leader in the field. It provides medical professionals nationwide with peace of mind and financial security in an uncertain world.
After Mr. McNeff took ownership of the company, he spent years developing a new business model which enabled Legally Mine to carry the majority of the workload for their members.
"Our goal is to keep people safe from lawsuits," McNeff shared. "We're very successful with doing that with the number of clients and years we've been in the business. To date, we don't know of a single client who has ever ended up in court with a lawsuit because of the strategies we put in place."
Advertisement
Legally Mine Reviews Earns Praise from Around the Country
The reverberating praise in Legally Mine's reviews speaks volumes about their esteemed reputation. Highly regarded within the medical community, the company is lauded for its professionalism, invaluable services, attentive support, and educational approach. Clients consistently applaud Legally Mine for its genuine dedication to safeguarding their interests and legally preserving assets from taxation.
“I met these guys at a meeting in Utah and decided to sign up with them a few years ago. They have done an amazing job at protecting my assets. I’ve had the chance to work with Ricardo multiple times from their accounts department and he has always been very cordial and friendly and making sure my issues are taken care of. Definitely recommend their services.” – Tony Acosta
Advertisement
“I can't speak highly enough about Legally Mine and the exceptional service they provide. From the moment I reached out to them, I knew I was in good hands. Their team guided me through the intricate process of asset protection with utmost professionalism and expertise. They took the time to understand my unique needs and tailored their solutions accordingly. Not only did they assist me in setting up various entities, but they also equipped me with invaluable knowledge about tax breaks and asset management strategies. What sets Legally Mine apart is their genuine commitment to their clients' well-being. They don't just offer a service; they genuinely care about protecting your interests and ensuring your financial security. I wholeheartedly recommend Legally Mine to anyone looking to safeguard their assets legally and effectively.” - Amber A.
Advertisement
“Choosing Legally Mine for my asset protection needs was one of the best decisions I've made. From the initial consultation to the ongoing support, their team has been nothing short of outstanding. They not only provided me with comprehensive solutions tailored to my specific situation but also patiently answered all my questions and addressed any concerns I had along the way. Their attention to detail and dedication to ensuring my assets are safeguarded legally have given me peace of mind like never before. Working with Legally Mine feels more like partnering with trusted advisors rather than simply engaging a service provider. I'm incredibly grateful for their expertise and would highly recommend them to anyone in need of top-notch asset protection services.” - Joe M.
Advertisement
“Legally mine has been great to work with over the last year. They set up my asset protection in a matter of months and were able to help me create a will for my parents as well for a very fair price. Very good service and great tax savings.” – Starlee Johnson
“I have been working with legally mine for a couple years and they have provided such an excellent service and I couldn’t be happier. They have helped me save tons of money in taxes as well. If you are looking to protect your assets, these are your guys.” – Dr. Alfaro