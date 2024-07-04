Krutika Vyas, A Visionary leader In Cybersecurity

Krutika Vyas, a Security Professional at an organization known for real time data streaming technology , stands as an embodiment of determination and visionary leadership in the field of cybersecurity. Krutika leverages cutting-edge technology and machine learning to protect customer assets and combat fraudulent transactions for major financial institutions in the US and globally. In her current role , she continues her mission to ensure the security of the company’s real-time data streaming platform while constantly learning to tackle the unique security challenges of different sectors. Recognizing her contributions to cybersecurity and her relentless pursuit of excellence, the Indian Achievers Forum bestowed upon her the esteemed “Professional of the Year Award.”
Krutika Vyas was a part of the pioneering team in the US (called IBM Trusteer) dedicated to detecting and preventing fraud on a large scale to protect customer assets and combat fraudulent transactions. In her role at IBM, she worked cross-functionally with the data science, product, and sales organisation to understand the latest threat vectors in Financial Malware and Fraud analytics.
One significant insight she gained at IBM was the ability of machine learning models to detect anomalies and identify potential fraudulent activities by analyzing extensive datasets and recognizing patterns. Ms. Krutika emphasizes the critical importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) across online, web, and mobile banking applications to significantly bolster fraud prevention capabilities.
Her journey began with a project that focused on Information security and cloud computing.
Soon, she started working as an intern at Apple, where she documented use cases for designing a ticketing system for iTunes to resolve customer issues. Following that, she interned at Amazon, leading security initiatives that involved protecting Amazon customers' PII (Personally Identifiable Information) and financial/billing data. During her undergraduate, her inclination to explore the latest and greatest technologies influenced her to design self-service chatbots and recommendation systems intended for deployment in educational institutions, universities, and public transit locations such as train stations and bus stops, serving as efficient information desks. During her Master’s in Information Management from the University of Washington, she learned about the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), a comprehensive guide designed to help organisations manage and reduce cybersecurity risks.
Krutika's profound expertise and dedication to giving back to society are evident through her numerous accolades and impactful social work.
Krutika has served as an ambassador for the Women in Engineering community at her current organization. In 2024, she was honored with the prestigious Gwennie Award, named in recognition of Gwen Shapira, the first female principal engineer at Confluent. She has been actively involved with a non-profit organization called Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair (MSEF) where she participates as a judge evaluating the work of budding scientists and providing guidance to facilitate and enhance their technology research projects. She is currently working towards her new initiative that is dedicated to empowering women particularly young girls in Rajasthan by providing comprehensive education and training in cybersecurity and technology to promote socio-economic growth and offer equal opportunities to women.
Krutika loves to collaborate with industry professionals and start-up founders to brainstorm ideas and share her experience. She has mentored several folks through the First Round Capital mentorship program. She is dedicated to bringing together cybersecurity professionals from various industries, interdisciplinary researchers, nonprofits, and government agencies to identify, develop, and scale solutions that foster positive change.