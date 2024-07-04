Krutika Vyas, A Visionary leader In Cybersecurity

Krutika has served as an ambassador for the Women in Engineering community at her current organization. In 2024, she was honored with the prestigious Gwennie Award, named in recognition of Gwen Shapira, the first female principal engineer at Confluent. She has been actively involved with a non-profit organization called Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair (MSEF) where she participates as a judge evaluating the work of budding scientists and providing guidance to facilitate and enhance their technology research projects. She is currently working towards her new initiative that is dedicated to empowering women particularly young girls in Rajasthan by providing comprehensive education and training in cybersecurity and technology to promote socio-economic growth and offer equal opportunities to women.