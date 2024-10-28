Investing At Different Life Stages: How To Build Wealth During Dhanteras

For young professionals in their 20s and early 30s, time is your greatest asset. At this stage, you likely have fewer financial responsibilities and can take higher risks for potentially higher rewards. The focus should be on building wealth aggressively by leveraging equity markets and learning the ropes of investing.

Investment Strategy:

Equities and High-Risk Assets : Invest in stocks, equity mutual funds, and high-growth ETFs. This is the time to build a strong financial base by aiming for high returns over the long term.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs): If you are not sure where to start, setting up SIPs for mutual funds helps you benefit from rupee-cost averaging and build discipline.

