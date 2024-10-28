Hub4Business

Investing At Different Life Stages: How To Build Wealth During Dhanteras

Dhanteras is a time to celebrate prosperity, but it can also be a moment to start or enhance your investment journey.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Share.Market
Share.Market - A PhonePe Product
info_icon

Dhanteras, a significant day during the Diwali festival, is traditionally associated with buying gold and silver to usher in prosperity. However, as the financial landscape evolves, Dhanteras has become an opportunity for Indians to think beyond precious metals and invest in their financial future. The spirit of the festival can now extend to making intelligent, long-term investments aligned with life goals.

Investing decisions strongly depend on one’s age, financial responsibilities, and risk appetite. Here is a guide on how to invest during different life stages and how WealthBasket— an investment solution that curates baskets of stocks and ETFs—can help you make smart, diversified investments during this Dhanteras.

1. Early Career (20s to Early 30s): Aggressive Growth and Learning

For young professionals in their 20s and early 30s, time is your greatest asset. At this stage, you likely have fewer financial responsibilities and can take higher risks for potentially higher rewards. The focus should be on building wealth aggressively by leveraging equity markets and learning the ropes of investing.

Investment Strategy:

  • Equities and High-Risk Assets: Invest in stocks, equity mutual funds, and high-growth ETFs. This is the time to build a strong financial base by aiming for high returns over the long term.

  • Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs): If you are not sure where to start, setting up SIPs for mutual funds helps you benefit from rupee-cost averaging and build discipline.

WealthBasket offers curated growth-focused stock baskets for young and first-time investors, helping even beginners to diversify their investments without the need for in-depth market research.

2. Mid-Career (Mid-30s to 40s): Balancing Growth and Stability

As you progress in your career, financial responsibilities increase—such as buying a home, saving for your children’s education, or planning for retirement. At this stage, balancing growth with stability is important. Diversification is essential to reduce risks while still aiming for solid returns.

Investment Strategy:

  • Balanced Portfolio: Consider a mix of equity and debt instruments. While equities should still play a significant role in your portfolio, adding debt funds, bonds, or fixed deposits provides stability.

  • Goal-Based Investing: Set up separate investment plans for specific goals, such as your child’s education or a down payment on a house. This helps you stay focused on your long-term financial objectives.

For mid-career investors, WealthBasket offers multiple Evergreen WealthBaskets with tailored ETF mixes across asset classes, aligned with your risk tolerance. These goal-oriented portfolios strike the right balance between growth and risk management, helping you invest with purpose—whether for long-term wealth accumulation or specific life goals.

3. Pre-Retirement (50s to Early 60s): Conserving Wealth and Managing Risk

As retirement approaches, preserving the wealth you have accumulated becomes a priority. This phase requires a shift toward low-risk investments, but it’s also important to continue growing your savings to combat inflation. Your focus should be on stable, income-generating assets.

Investment Strategy:

  • Income-Producing Investments: Shift a larger portion of your portfolio into dividend-paying stocks, bonds, and fixed income investments. These provide regular income while reducing the risk of capital loss.

  • Equity Exposure: Reduce your exposure to high-risk assets, but don’t eliminate equities completely. A small portion in low-volatility, blue-chip stocks will help protect your portfolio from inflation.

For stable, long-term investments, consider WealthBaskets with a higher allocation to Bond ETFs for stability and lower volatility. While the equity portion may focus on Equity ETFs rather than dividend-paying stocks, adding Gold as a diversification tool helps create a balanced portfolio with reduced risk, giving you peace of mind as you approach retirement.

4. Retirement (60s and Beyond): Income Generation and Wealth Preservation

In retirement, your investment goals shift toward generating a steady income while preserving the wealth you have worked hard to build. At this stage, risk management becomes critical, and your focus should be on maintaining your lifestyle without taking on unnecessary financial risks.

Investment Strategy:

  • Dividend Stocks and Bonds: Invest in dividend-paying stocks, government bonds, and fixed deposits that provide a regular income stream.

  • Minimize High-Risk Investments: Keep equity exposure to a minimum, focusing instead on low-risk, stable investments.

  • Plan for Regular Withdrawals: Structure your portfolio in a way that allows for regular withdrawals while ensuring your funds last throughout your retirement.

By selecting diversified, asset-allocation WealthBaskets, retirees can achieve steady returns without the need for constant market monitoring.

Dhanteras is a time to celebrate prosperity, but it can also be a moment to start or enhance your investment journey. Whether you are at the beginning of your career, raising a family, preparing for retirement, or already enjoying it, WealthBasket helps you invest confidently by offering curated portfolios designed for every life stage.

So, this Dhanteras, consider making an investment that not only honours tradition but also sets the foundation for long-term financial growth—tailored to your unique life stage.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
  2. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  3. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
  4. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  3. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  4. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  5. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later