Indian Cyber Security Architect Rakesh Datta On A Mission To Reduce The USA's Cybersecurity Skills Gap

Supported by organizations such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and industry giants like Google, these clinics are designed to bridge the gap between the current demand for cybersecurity professionals and the available talent pool. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), schools, hospitals, and state governments are particularly vulnerable to cyber threats due to limited resources and expertise. Cybersecurity clinics train students from diverse backgrounds and academic expertise to strengthen the digital defenses of non-profits, hospitals, municipalities, small businesses, and other under-resourced organizations, while also developing a talent pipeline for cyber civil defense.The clinics offer a practical learning environment where students can work on real-world problems and develop the skills necessary to combat cyber threats effectively. As an Industry Expert, Datta will contribute to setting the strategic vision of the clinics, shaping cybersecurity training, and also advising the students in securing critical infrastructure of the nation.