In conversation With Kashiish A Nenwani On Innovating The ₹221 Billion Bottled Water Industry With Advertising Power

Since Wahter's launch, the market response has been highly positive with our unique advertising model exciting many brands to partner with us. The advertising on 80% of water bottle canvas made the audience curious to see their favorite brand on the cover. Within a limited time, we got to partner with prominent brands like BoAt, VijaySales, and ACE Capital, and there are many more partnerships ready to be announced. Gladly, our partnership with brands has been a complete win-win with maximum achievement of their target audience. Boat's partnership with Wahter has yielded almost 20% ROI in the industry with over 12,000 QR code scans from 65,000 bottles, reaching more than 20,00,000 people across Delhi NCR. Similarly, Vijay Sales, with their campaign still ongoing, has already recovered their 100% advertising spend. Also, a renowned international brand, DAMAC, has successfully achieved more than 5% ROI through Wahter’s strategic distribution in NCR.