In conversation With Kashiish A Nenwani On Innovating The ₹221 Billion Bottled Water Industry With Advertising Power

The bottled water industry in India, valued at a staggering 221 billion Indian rupees, has long been dominated by established giants. Yet, in recent years, the industry has seen a shift towards innovation, driven by leaders who are not just quenching thirst but also pioneering new pathways for growth. As the industry evolves, two women have emerged at the forefront of this transformation- Jayanti Chauhan of Bisleri and Kashiish A Nenwani of Wahter.
Bisleri, a name synonymous with bottled water in India, was founded in 1969 and has since become a household brand. Under the leadership of Jayanti Chauhan, who took the reins of her father’s 7,000-crore business, Bisleri is now undergoing a reinvention that blends legacy with modernity. On the other hand, Kashiish A Nenwani, alongside her husband Amitt Nenwani, has introduced a groundbreaking approach that merges the 221 billion bottled water market with the 916 billion advertising industry. Their venture, Wahter, launched in 2023, is revolutionizing the concept of bottled water by transforming it into a dynamic platform for advertisers, making it accessible to consumers at incredibly low prices.
While Bisleri continues to build on its iconic status, Wahter is carving out a niche by offering brands a new way to reach their audience, demonstrating how the bottled water industry is changing tack to become a pioneer in innovation. We had the opportunity to speak with Kashiish A Nenwani, one of the leading innovators in this space, to understand her journey and vision for the future.
1. How did you start your career? Can you share some milestones that have shaped your professional journey?
I began my career with a strong foundation in finance and accounting, earning a Master's degree in the field. This background equipped me with the strategic mindset needed to co-found Wahter. One of our key milestones was the launch of an innovative model, where brands pay for visibility on our bottles, making water affordable for consumers. Expanding Wahter’s reach across India to provide clean water to all will be another significant achievement, reinforcing our commitment to inclusive growth. My journey with Wahter has taught me the value of challenging norms and pushing for innovation, and I’m proud to be a part of this transformative industry.
2. Wahter entered a cluttered market with established brands. What gave you the confidence to introduce a new product in such a competitive space?
Entering a competitive market is always challenging, but our confidence came from a clear vision and a unique value proposition. We identified a gap in the market where traditional methods were not addressing the growing need of brands for innovative advertising. Our model where brands pay for visibility on water bottles, and consumers get it for prices as low as Rs.1 set us apart from the start.
We believed that by challenging conventional norms and focusing on both quality and sustainability, we could offer something truly different. This approach resonated with consumers and brands alike, giving us the confidence to push forward and carve out our niche in the market. Our commitment to providing clean water across India and our innovative business model gave us the edge we needed to succeed in a crowded advertising market.
3. You’ve managed to reinvent the concept of bottled water with Wahter. What was the key driving force behind this innovation?
The key driving force behind the innovation of Wahter was my husband, Amitt Nenwani. The idea was born during a trip where we saw a child drinking unhygienic water, which deeply moved us both. It was a moment that made us realize the critical need for clean and affordable drinking water, accessible to everyone. This experience resonated deeply with us and sparked the idea for Wahter. This experience motivated us to think beyond the conventional approach to bottled water. We realized that by integrating advertising directly into our product, we could subsidize the cost of the water, making it accessible to all while offering brands a unique and powerful platform for reaching consumers.
What began as Amitt’s idea quickly evolved into a passion project for both of us. We've always worked as a team, and Wahter reflects our shared vision and dedication to making a real difference. We wanted to create something that not only addressed this pressing need but also brought about a lasting impact. The innovation behind Wahter is the result of our combined efforts and our belief that, together, we can drive meaningful change in the market.
4. Wahter’s unique approach combines affordability with advertising. Can you share the core ideas that led to this innovative business model?
The core idea behind Wahter’s innovative model was to create such an advertising model for brands that is affordable yet effective to reach target consumers. Where traditional bottled water often comes with high costs, we attracted consumers with the lowest price of Rs.1 . By flipping this model in the market, we aim to disrupt the norm by integrating advertising into the product in a way that benefits everyone involved. This model aligns with our commitment to social responsibility to ensure that the cost of clean water remains accessible while giving brands a valuable opportunity to reach their audience.
5. With Bisleri being a prominent name in the industry, started by Jayanti Chauhan's father, and you partnering with your husband, have you faced any resistance or challenges as a woman in this industry? How has your experience been so far?
I've been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible men all my life—my father, my husband, my father-in-law, my brother, my son, and my brother-in-law. They've been the pillars of my strength. As a woman entrepreneur, I've often faced fewer questions about my business acumen and more about how I've managed to work with my husband for over 18 years! For that, I give all the credit to Amitt Nenwani, who has always treated me with the utmost respect throughout our journey.
In the early days, it wasn't easy for people to understand that I meant business and that I played a significant role in the company. Often, people would try to bypass me and go directly to Amitt for decisions, even if they were initially dealing with me. But Amitt made sure we had clearly defined roles at the office, and he never interfered in my space.
There were times when someone would ask him to step out of a meeting to discuss and finalize a deal. However, those who know Amitt can vouch that his response was always the same: he would decide only after discussing it with me. He has always treated me as an equal, and we’ve walked this road side by side, shoulder to shoulder.
6. Which woman entrepreneur do you admire and take inspiration from? How has she influenced your approach to business and leadership?
One woman entrepreneur who has deeply inspired me is Mrs. Sudha Murthy. She is not only a remarkable entrepreneur but also a philanthropist and author who has made significant contributions to both the corporate and social sectors. As the co-founder of Infosys, one of India’s leading multinational corporations in technology and consulting services, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Her journey began with breaking barriers as the first woman engineer hired at Tata Motors, an incredible milestone, especially at a time when the engineering field was predominantly male-dominated.
What truly resonates with me about Mrs. Murthy is how, despite all her achievements, she has never lost touch with her identity and remains deeply connected to her roots. Her story is one of resilience, innovation, and compassion, which makes her a role model not just for aspiring entrepreneurs, but for anyone who wishes to make a meaningful impact on the world. Her approach to leadership and her unwavering commitment to her values have greatly influenced how I view my own role in business and life.
7. It is often asked to women how they manage work and family, but not as much to male leaders. What is your take on this, and how do you balance these aspects of your life?
I believe that both men and women face unique challenges, so it wouldn’t be fair to complain about work-life balance in a one-sided way. The key is to prioritize based on the situation at hand. There are times when work must take precedence over family, and as a woman, that can come with a sense of guilt. However, it’s important to create a supportive and understanding environment both at home and in the workplace. By giving 100% wherever it’s needed, whether it’s at work or with family, we can find a balance that works for us.
Balancing these aspects of life requires flexibility and a willingness to adapt. Sometimes, family needs more attention, and at other times, work demands more focus. It’s about making conscious choices and being fully present in each moment. I also believe that having a strong support system, both personally and professionally, makes it easier to manage these responsibilities. Ultimately, it’s not about achieving a perfect balance at all times but rather about finding harmony that allows you to thrive in both areas of your life.
8. What has the market response been like since Wahter's launch? Are there any particular achievements or milestones you’re proud of?
Since Wahter's launch, the market response has been highly positive with our unique advertising model exciting many brands to partner with us. The advertising on 80% of water bottle canvas made the audience curious to see their favorite brand on the cover. Within a limited time, we got to partner with prominent brands like BoAt, VijaySales, and ACE Capital, and there are many more partnerships ready to be announced. Gladly, our partnership with brands has been a complete win-win with maximum achievement of their target audience. Boat's partnership with Wahter has yielded almost 20% ROI in the industry with over 12,000 QR code scans from 65,000 bottles, reaching more than 20,00,000 people across Delhi NCR. Similarly, Vijay Sales, with their campaign still ongoing, has already recovered their 100% advertising spend. Also, a renowned international brand, DAMAC, has successfully achieved more than 5% ROI through Wahter’s strategic distribution in NCR.
Talking about milestones we have successfully deployed 100+ carts, strollers, and kiosks at high-footfall areas like metro stations, malls, public spaces, golf courses, and corporate hubs. Within the first month of our launch, we successfully sold 2 lac bottles, indicating a strong demand for our affordable and accessible product. We have our presence at exclusive locations like India Gate and Kartavya Path. Such prime spots, typically inaccessible through conventional advertising, provide our partner brands with unmatched visibility. Further, our partnership with malls and other public spaces extends our reach to every hand.
9. How do you see Wahter evolving in the future? Are there any new innovations or expansions on the horizon?
Our main goal is to become the top choice for brands looking to advertise. We aim to partner with the top 200 companies across different industries. By reaching out to a larger audience, we want to be the go-to platform for all advertising needs. This way, we can make sure brands reach their target customers effectively. Our overarching mission is to revolutionize the advertising industry by offering innovative solutions that benefit both brands and consumers. Additionally, we remain dedicated to our core values of affordability, sustainability, and accessibility, ensuring that our impact extends far beyond just advertising. With a focus on continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, we are poised to shape the future of advertising in India and beyond.