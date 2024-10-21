IAS Subodh Agarwal Unveils How Aquaculture Is Essential For Global Food Security And Nutritional Needs

Subodh Agarwal, currently the Director General of the Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan in Jaipur, has made remarkable contributions to the field of aquaculture in Bharatpur. His visionary efforts in creating sustainable ponds for fish farming during his tenure at Bharatpur as the District Collector and District Magistrate have positioned him as a noteworthy figure in promoting aquaculture as a vital component of food security and ecological balance. Agarwal had successfully implemented a range of innovative initiatives aimed at improving aquacultural practices and fostering community engagement. Let's get insights from IAS Subodh Agarwal on how the popularity and the scope of aquaculture have only grown with time.