IAS Subodh Agarwal On AI: Balancing Innovation With Ethical Challenges

For billions of years, humanity's primary struggle was man versus nature. Over time, this evolved into man versus or with man. Now, we stand on the brink of a new era: man versus or with AI. “The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into various facets of our lives has undoubtedly revolutionized industries, economies, and daily activities. However, as we embrace these advancements, it is crucial to explore the potential challenges and ethical dilemmas they present,” says IAS Subodh Agarwal. With the advent of AI, particularly as exemplified by ChatGPT, it has been observed that machines have begun to grasp and utilize human language in unprecedented ways. Remarkably, AI can assist with everyday tasks—providing services, managing household utilities, and facilitating payments. However, the implications of AI extend far beyond convenience.