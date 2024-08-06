Hub4Business

How Raj Jaiswal Is Leading The AI-Driven Evolution In E-Commerce And Beyond

Raj Jaiswal's Neyon: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with AI-Driven Personalization.

Raj Jaiswal
Raj Jaiswal
info_icon

When customers can’t find what they need while shopping online, it makes for an unnecessarily difficult user experience. Thankfully, emerging tech like artificial intelligence can help e-commerce sites better understand what customers are looking for and match them with the right products quickly and accurately.

Raj Jaiswal, founder of the fashion e-commerce platform Neyon, has firsthand experience using AI tools to make apparel shopping more intuitive and personalized. But this is just the start of what he has planned. Learn more about how he envisions his platform driving innovation across the entire e-commerce ecosystem.

Challenges With Personalized Search in Traditional E-Commerce

When shoppers visit an e-commerce platform, they expect to type in a keyword and quickly find relevant products. Unfortunately, research shows that 72% of e-commerce sites aren’t meeting those expectations. That’s because traditional e-commerce platforms have several innate weaknesses.

For example, many keyword-based search engines lack semantic understanding (that is, they cannot understand the meaning behind language) and have trouble finding relevant results if the search terms don’t perfectly match what’s in their system. When there’s no exact match, some systems return no results at all, frustrating users and potential customers.

What’s more, different people often describe the same products using different words. Some users make spelling mistakes or use language that’s too broad. The result is the same: unoptimized search terms that can’t be processed by a rudimentary search engine.

Many e-commerce storefronts also fail to make use of user data to offer personalized search options. For example, each shopper has their own search habits, purchase history, and browsing patterns that could help tailor search results. But without the ability to understand and leverage this data, online shops fall short of providing the customized experiences that shoppers really want.

Finally, as product catalogs grow, traditional search engines can struggle to manage large volumes of data — they end up taking longer to process queries, driving users away.

Merging Tech Expertise With Entrepreneurial Spirit

As a software engineer, fundraiser, and supply chain guru, Raj Jaiswal brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing e-commerce. Growing up in Gujarat, India, Raj was inspired by his parents (both self-made entrepreneurs), and watching them build their ventures from the ground up sparked his own drive for innovation and problem-solving.

After moving to the U.S. to pursue a Master’s in Innovation Management and Entrepreneurship at Brown University, his career became a whirlwind of diverse experiences. He co-founded and worked as the CTO for Fetchum, a delivery platform for college campuses, and joined Brown University’s Summer B-Lab incubator, raising $100,000 in pre-seed funding.

Then, he became a Senior Software Engineer at Modivcare, a healthcare services company that offers tech-based support solutions for public and private healthcare providers. After that, he led a team building crucial supply chain services for the delivery app GoPuff.

In each of these positions, Raj had the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning, applying them to real-world business challenges. So when he came face to face with the obstacles that burden traditional e-commerce storefronts, he had an idea.

“I had an ‘aha’ moment while shopping online for a specific style of coat,” he explains. “After 30 minutes of fruitless searching, I thought, ‘There has to be a better way.’” This frustration led Raj to start developing Neyon, which will use AI to bridge the gap between what shoppers want and what they can actually find online.

Neyon: Overcoming Challenges with AI

The key was making AI actually understand what users needed — a key area that traditional e-commerce platforms have always fallen short in. “The best AI shouldn’t just answer our questions,” Raj says. “It should understand our intentions." To this end, he’s developing a natural language processing tool for Neyon that understands users’ complex search queries, helping them find the brands and clothing they’re looking for.

Neyon will also use advanced visual algorithms to analyze users’ tastes and help them find visually similar products. By matching visual features across different product categories, Neyon can make shopping easier and more intuitive.

Finally, Raj aims to incorporate machine learning models to offer personalized search results and recommendations. By analyzing browsing and purchase history, Neyon will be able to suggest products that match each shopper’s unique preferences, helping them more easily find items that align with their needs.

Raj Jaiswal’s Vision for AI in E-commerce

Beyond Neyon, Raj envisions his work being used to improve experiences across the entire e-commerce ecosystem.

In the home goods space, for example, natural language processing can help a search engine understand detailed queries like “mid-century modern living room set” or “coastal blue dining chairs." Meanwhile, computer vision can analyze images to identify products that match specific design elements, like the style of a particular sofa or the color scheme of a rug. With the right technology in place, users could seamlessly design their entire homes and wardrobe in seconds.

“I believe we’re just scratching the surface of what AI can do,” Raj says. “My vision for Neyon isn’t just about making shopping easier; it’s about creating a more intuitive digital world.”

Transforming Customer Experience With AI

For Raj Jaiswal, artificial intelligence is the key to meeting customers where they are and helping them discover products and services that can improve their lives. His experience with tools like natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision is driving Neyon’s success in the fashion space, but he has no plans to stop there.

To see more of Raj Jaiswal’s insights on how AI can reimagine e-commerce, check out his LinkedIn and Neyon.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
  2. Four Vintage Cars Gutted In Fire At Tent Godowns In South Delhi
  3. 'Sheikh Hasina Requested...': EAM Jaishankar Addresses Parliament On Bangladesh Unrest
  4. Day In Pics: August 06, 2024
  5. 2 Names, 10 Numbers: CBI Arrests 'Dead' Hyderabad Man In Fraud Case After 20-Year-Long Hunt
Entertainment News
  1. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  2. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
  3. Is 'Haseen Dillruba 3' On The Cards? Here's What Taapsee Pannu Has To Say
  4. 'Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli To Cast Zendaya And Robert Pattinson In His Next Romance? Here's What We Know
  5. Shraddha Kapoor Shares First Post Amidst Breakup Rumours With Rahul Mody, Flaunts Her 'Stree 2' Look
US News
  1. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  2. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  3. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  4. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  5. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit; Interim Govt Formation Today
  3. New Zealand Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead In Indonesia's Papua Region
  4. Bangladesh In Turmoil: Scenes From The Deadly Protests That Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. 45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit | All About Her
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification; Vinesh Phogat Beats Yui Susaki
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit; Interim Govt Formation Today