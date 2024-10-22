Hinduja Tech’s Journey Of Growth: Following Up On The Drive System Design (DSD) Acquisition

By integrating DSD's capabilities, Hinduja Tech has been able to offer end-to-end solutions, from design and development to testing and validation, in key areas like transmission systems and electrified powertrains. This has not only allowed them to strengthen its presence in the automotive engineering space but also positioned the company to meet the growing demand for electric mobility solutions. The acquisition has also given a competitive edge to them in the global market, allowing it to cater to a wide range of clients looking for advanced engineering solutions in electric and hybrid vehicle development.