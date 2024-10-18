Haldiram’s acquires 'Co-Powered By Partner' Rights For India’s Most Prestigious ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025’

Kamal Agrawal, Executive Director, Haldiram’s, affirming on the association, stated “At Haldiram's, we've always strived to bring authentic Indian flavours to homes worldwide. We believe that promoting Indian taste is not just about food; it's also about celebrating our national identity and cultural heritage. By showcasing the best of Indian cuisine to the world, we hope to inspire pride and unity among our people, while also attracting international attention to the rich and diverse culinary traditions of our country. Our partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival aligns with our commitment to celebrating India's rich cultural heritage. Just as cinema has captivated audiences globally, our snacks have become a cherished part of many households. We're honoured to be associated with an event that recognizes and honours the incredible talent and artistry of Indian cinema.”