From Pilot To Director: Ali Haq’s Remarkable Journey In Real Estate

In the bustling world of real estate, Ali Haq stands out not just for his title but for his genuine impact. As a Director at Sanali Group, Ali has been a driving force behind the company's impressive growth and innovation. His remarkable journey in the industry recently earned him the prestigious ‘Most Enterprising Director of the Year - 2024’ award at the ‘Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards - Showcasing Property Power-play,’ presented by Business Mint. This accolade, graciously presented by renowned Indian celebrity Shruti Haasan, is a testament to Ali’s extraordinary leadership and commitment.