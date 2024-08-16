From Hard Water Hassles To Home Comfort: BOUNTEN GLOBAL’s Award-Winning Advanced Water Softening Technology

At the core of BOUNTEN’s offerings are the Zoftnor Home, Zoftnor Pro, and Zoftnor Max models. These systems are designed to address a range of water quality issues, including turbidity, color, and odor. Unlike traditional salt-based systems, BOUNTEN's Electrolyzer water softeners operate without the need for salt pellets or chemicals, making them both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. The inclusion of Turbfree filters further enhances the efficiency of their products by reducing dust and turbidity, ensuring that water remains clear and clean.