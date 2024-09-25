Freedom SIP: A Smart Path To Long-Term Financial Independence

Freedom SIP endeavours to help investors avoid such a situation. During the chosen tenure an investor is in an accumulation phase of units, an important stage, wherein the money grows with time and gets cost averaging benefits. Post the tenure, investors are unsure about how to go about the accumulated wealth. They either withdraw completely or keep the sum untouched. The second stage of Freedom SIP kicks in here. The corpus created is switched to a target scheme in a hassle free manner. Generally, the risk profile of the target scheme is lower than the initial scheme.