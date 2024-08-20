Hub4Business

FASTag Myths Debunked: Separating Fact From Fiction

FASTag is a revolutionary system that simplifies toll payments, reduces congestion, and promotes cashless transactions. By debunking these myths, it is clear that FASTag offers numerous benefits, including ease of use, security, and versatility.

FASTag
FASTag
info_icon

FASTag, an electronic toll collection system, has revolutionised the way vehicles pass through toll plazas in India. Despite its widespread adoption and benefits, several myths and misconceptions persist about FASTag and FASTag apps.

This article aims to debunk these myths and provide clarity on how FASTag works and its advantages.

Myth 1: FASTag is complicated to use

Fact:

FASTag is designed to simplify the toll payment process, not complicate it. The system works via Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which automatically deducts toll charges from the linked account as vehicles pass through the toll gate.

The entire process is seamless and quick, eliminating the need for manual payments and long waits at toll booths.

How it works:

  • The RFID tag is affixed to the vehicle’s windshield.

  • As the vehicle approaches the toll plaza, sensors detect the RFID tag.

  • The toll amount is automatically deducted from the linked prepaid or savings account.

Myth 2: FASTag cannot be recharged easily

Fact:

Recharging a FASTag account is straightforward and can be done through multiple channels, including online portals, mobile banking apps, and UPI (Unified Payments Interface). Many banks and digital wallets support FASTag recharges, making it accessible and convenient for users.

Recharge options:

  • Mobile banking apps and internet banking.

  • Digital wallets like Bajaj Pay, Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe.

  • Official websites of banks that issue FASTag.

  • Directly through the Google Pay, Bajaj Pay, or PhonePe apps.

  • Integration with digital wallets and UPI.

  • Auto-recharge features to ensure seamless transactions.

  • Real-time balance updates and low balance alerts.

Myth 3: FASTag does not work on all toll plazas

Fact:

FASTag is accepted at all toll plazas on national highways and many state highways across India. The Indian government has mandated the use of FASTag for toll payments to promote cashless transactions and reduce traffic congestion at toll booths.

Popular FASTag toll apps such as Bajaj Pay, Paytm, etc. offer support for transactions at all FASTag-enabled toll plazas.

Coverage:

  • Over 650 toll plazas on national highways.

  • Increasing number of state highways adopting FASTag.

Myth 4: FASTag is expensive

Fact:

The initial cost of obtaining a FASTag is nominal and is usually around Rs. 100 to Rs. 200, depending on the issuing bank. The tag also requires a refundable security deposit and a minimum balance for activation.

Considering the convenience and time saved, the cost of FASTag is justified and affordable.

Cost breakdown:

  • Tag issuance fee: Rs. 100 – Rs. 200.

  • Refundable security deposit: Rs. 200.

  • Minimum balance requirement: Rs. 200.

Myth 5: FASTag can be used only for toll payments

Fact:

While FASTag is primarily used for toll payments, it has other functionalities as well. It can be used for parking payments at select locations, fuel payments at certain petrol stations, and even for entry fees at some state borders.

Additional uses:

  • Parking fees at airports, malls, and commercial complexes.

  • Fuel payments at participating petrol stations.

  • Entry fees at select state borders.

Myth 6: FASTag information is not secure

Fact:

FASTag transactions are secure and encrypted. The system uses advanced security protocols to ensure that users’ personal and financial information is protected.

Additionally, the RFID technology used in FASTag does not store any personal data on the tag itself, minimising the risk of information theft.

Security measures:

  • Encrypted transactions.

  • Advanced security protocols.

  • No personal data is stored on the RFID tag.

Myth 7: FASTag leads to overcharging

Fact:

The toll charges deducted via FASTag are transparent and based on the rates set by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Users receive real-time notifications of toll deductions, which helps in monitoring and verifying the charges.

Transparency:

  • Real-time transaction alerts via SMS and email.

  • Access to transaction history through the FASTag portal or app.

  • Toll rates are set by NHAI and are publicly available.

Myth 8: FASTag can be misused

Fact:

FASTag is linked to a specific vehicle and cannot be used on any other vehicle. If the tag is tampered with or removed, it becomes invalid.

Moreover, the security deposit ensures that any misuse is traceable and accountable.

Preventive measures:

  • Vehicle-specific tagging.

  • Tamper-evident RFID tag.

  • Traceable transactions.

Myth 9: FASTag is mandatory only for commercial vehicles

Fact:

FASTag is mandatory for all vehicles, including private cars, as per the government’s directive from December 2020.

This mandate aims to streamline toll payments and reduce congestion at toll plazas.

Government mandate:

  • Applicable to all vehicle categories.

  • Enforced from December 2020.

  • Penalties for non-compliance.

  • Apps like Bajaj Pay facilitates compliance and easy integration for all vehicle owners.

Myth 10: FASTag requires constant monitoring

Fact:

Once installed and activated, FASTag requires minimal maintenance. Users only need to ensure that their FASTag account has sufficient balance for toll payments.

Automated notifications and easy recharge options make managing the account hassle-free. Monitor transactions easily through apps like Google Pay, Bajaj Pay and PhonePe.

Maintenance tips:

  • Keep the account balance sufficient.

  • Regularly check notifications for low-balance alerts.

  • Use auto-recharge features available with many banks and digital wallets.

Conclusion

FASTag is a revolutionary system that simplifies toll payments, reduces congestion, and promotes cashless transactions. By debunking these myths, it is clear that FASTag offers numerous benefits, including ease of use, security, and versatility.

With the integration of apps like Bajaj Pay, Google Pay and PhonePe, users can enjoy enhanced convenience, seamless transactions, and robust security features.
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  2. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  3. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
  4. MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions
  5. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan In Talks Over Vacant Mentor Role - Report
Football News
  1. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  2. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
  3. Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former India Football Team Coach Takes National Body To FIFA Over Contract Dispute
  4. World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Messi Out Of Argentina Squad For Upcoming Chile, Colombia Fixtures
  5. Premier League: Lack Of Ruthless Edge Frustrates Tottenham Boss Postecoglou In Leicester Draw
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'We Are Denying Women Doctors Equality', Says SC; Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  2. Excise Scam Case: K Kavitha Bail Plea Hearing Deferred Till Aug 27, ED To File Response This Week
  3. Sudha Murthy's Raksha Bandhan Post Sparks Controversy | What She Said
  4. RG Kar Investigation: CBI's Women Veterans Of Hathras And Unnao Cases Lead Probe | Know Who They Are
  5. Kolkata Rape Case: What Will The 10-Member Task Force Formed By SC Do
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  3. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  4. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  5. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Hamas 'Doesn't Need New Gaza Ceasefire Deal'; 6 Israeli Hostages Found Dead
  2. UK Mulls 'Right To Disconnect' After Downing Street Reveals Link To Productivity, Economic Growth
  3. Sri Lanka Sets Expenditure Limits For Presidential Election Campaign For First Time
  4. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  5. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'We Are Denying Women Doctors Equality', Says SC; Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur