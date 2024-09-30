Farmveda Empowering Indian Farmers With Remunerative Prices And A say In Markets

At Farmveda, the team continually experiments with creating value-added products from fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced directly from farmers. Farmveda’s value added offerings, such as chikkis, instant mixes, and ready-to-cook foods, have become consumer favourites. By adding value to raw agricultural products and reducing the number of intermediaries in the farm-to-fork chain, Farmveda ensures that farmers receive a larger share of the end-product value, thereby enhancing their income and financial stability. Farmveda’s Head of Operations, Mr. Shivam Shukla manages the relationship with more than 50000 farmers and workflow at the factory.