Fake Negative Reviews: A Growing Threat To Brand Reputation And Sales

Erosion of Consumer Trust

Fake reviews not only damage businesses but also erode consumer trust. The BrightLocal study found that 49% of consumers need to see at least a four-star rating before choosing a business. In India, a Times of India report highlights that 42% of Indian consumers are skeptical about the authenticity of online reviews due to the prevalence of fake reviews. Distorted ratings due to fake negative reviews may drive potential customers to competitors with seemingly higher ratings, even if those ratings are manipulated. Rebuilding trust can be a lengthy and challenging process.