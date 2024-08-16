Hub4Business

Earth Pavers (Hyd) Pvt. Ltd.: Paving The Way With Innovation And Excellence

Pioneering Interlocking Paving Solutions with Unmatched Durability and Design, Leading Major Projects Across India.

Earth Pavers (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd
Earth Pavers (Hyd) Pvt. Ltd.: Paving The Way With Innovation And Excellence
Established in 1992, Earth Pavers (Hyd) Pvt. Ltd. pioneered the concept of interlocking paving blocks in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Known by their brand name “Tuffstones,” these interlocking paving blocks have set a benchmark in the industry for their stringent quality standards, competitive pricing, long-lasting durability, and elegant designs. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Earth Pavers has expanded its network to include operations in Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha), reflecting its impressive growth and influence in the region.

At the helm of Earth Pavers is Mr. Kali Prasad, the Managing Director, who leads a team of experienced professionals dedicated to the company's vision. Under his leadership, Earth Pavers has achieved significant milestones, fostering a culture of teamwork, healthy competition, and continuous learning. Monthly training sessions are held to keep employees updated on the latest trends and technologies, encouraging innovation and creativity among the staff.

Earth Pavers has successfully executed paving projects covering 34 lakh square meters across India. These projects span a diverse range of applications, including airports, container terminal yards, roads, industrial sites, warehouses, ports, petroleum outlets, bus stands, gas outlets, gardens, hotels, theme parks, restaurants, gated community roads, shopping malls, residential houses, farmhouses, institutions, store corridors, and townships. By designing sub-bases and staying abreast of technological advancements, Earth Pavers provides customized solutions that meet the specific requirements and specifications of their clients.

One of the standout features of Earth Pavers’ products is their shot-blasted paving stones, which offer an aesthetically pleasing surface coupled with high durability. The company also manufactures kerb blocks known for their functional efficiency and applicability in various settings. The pavers are hydraulically vibro-pressed in steel moulds and adhere to IRC: SP:63 quality guidelines, ensuring their lasting durability and elegant aesthetics. The product range includes a wide variety of sizes, shapes, colours, and designs, catering to commercial, residential, and heavy-duty segments. This includes tailored concrete paving blocks, shot-blasted pavers, kerbstones, solid blocks, and bricks.

Earth Pavers has been a part of many iconic and prestigious projects, such as India’s first airport apron with pavers at Chandigarh Airport for the Airport Authority of India, Puri Jagannath Parikrama Road, Cuttack Bus Terminal, 16 multi-modal logistic parks across India, parking and cargo zones at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, and a helipad at the India-China border for the Border Roads Organization.

The company’s reputation is built on the quality of its workmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and exceptional customer service. Earth Pavers is committed to achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction by providing outstanding product supply and installation services. The company has trained a team of quality assurance professionals to conduct extensive internal inspections and ensure that its equipment is certified by reputable third-party inspection bodies. Additionally, Earth Pavers prioritizes the safety and health of its employees by maintaining a safe working environment.

Earth Pavers' dedicated team of professionals is equipped to provide solutions for a wide range of applications, meeting comprehensive pavement requirements. As the leading manufacturer of interlocking paving blocks, Earth Pavers has emerged as an expert in outdoor pavement solutions. The company’s commitment to quality and service means that clients can rely on Earth Pavers to fulfil their requirements efficiently and effectively.

Recently, Earth Pavers received the prestigious ‘Leader in Integrated Paving Solutions - 2024’ award at the ‘Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards - Showcasing Property Power- Play,’ presented by Business Mint. This accolade, graciously presented by renowned Indian celebrity Shruti Haasan, is a testament to the company’s excellence and innovation in the field.

Earth Pavers is not just about paving blocks; it’s about paving the way to an improved, sustainable environment. With a legacy of quality and a future of innovation, Earth Pavers continues to lead the industry with its exceptional products and services, fulfilling dreams and building a better tomorrow.

