Digant Sharma Awarded Excellence In Agriculture By CM Eknath Shinde For Servicing 100000 Adivasi And Banjara Farmers Of Maharashtra

Shri Digant Sharma – Chairman – Torus Innotech with Shri Eknath Shinde – Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shri Digant Sharma, the visionary Chairman of Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd, has been honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Agriculture award by the Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde. This accolade recognizes Shri Sharma's dedicated efforts to revolutionize the agricultural sector while empowering tribal communities across the region.

Under Shri Sharma's dynamic leadership, Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd has made significant strides in transforming the lives of over 100,000 Adivasi and Banjara tribal farmers in the Nanded district. The company’s innovative strategies have not only boosted agricultural productivity but have also played a pivotal role in uplifting these marginalized communities, leading to their socio-economic advancement.

A key element of Torus Innotech's mission, driven by the efforts of the team and farmers jointly having strong focus on empowering women within the tribal community. With over 40% of the farmers supported by the company being women, this initiative highlights a committed effort towards ensuring gender equality and creating opportunities for women in the most remote areas. This program is in line with broader goals of sustainable development and regenerative agriculture, including the transformation of 2,000 farmers to organic farming practices, and reflects Shri Sharma's dedication to making a lasting, positive impact in rural Maharashtra.

The award was presented by Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde at a ceremony that honored outstanding contributions in the field of agriculture. In his speech, Shri Shinde lauded Shri Sharma's efforts, stating, "Shri Digant Sharma’s work with Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd exemplifies the power of innovation and inclusivity in transforming lives. His commitment to empowering tribal farmers, particularly women, is truly commendable. We are proud to present him with the Excellence in Agriculture award."

Multiple Farmer Input Centre launched across Maharashtra by Shri Digant Sharma

Upon receiving the award, Shri Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude and reinforced his commitment to the cause. "This recognition is not just mine but belongs to the entire team at Torus Innotech and the resilient farmers we serve. Our journey began in 2019 when we were working as an NGO and FPC to support a few hundred farmers. Now, we have expanded to serve over 100,000 farmers across Maharashtra. This journey has been one of collaboration and dedication, and we will continue to strive towards a brighter, more sustainable future for our farmers," he said.

The company plans to launch 3000+ farmer markets across Maharashtra to increase the income of the 2 crore+ local small farmers and give fresh products to the end buyer in all major cities of Maharashtra.

Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd's work in the Nanded district is setting new benchmarks for agricultural development in India. Through the strategic use of technology and active community engagement, the company is driving substantial change and establishing itself as a model for others to follow.

In addition to its achievements in agriculture, Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd has recently ventured into raw material trading, currently supplying over 3,500 small retailers. The company aims to expand its reach and onboard more than 10,00,000 small retailers across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Panvel, and Bhiwandi by March 2026 and launch Smallretaileripo.com, the brainchild of Mr. Sharma. This initiative will connect farmers directly to end buyers, increasing farmers' income while providing retailers with fresh stock, ultimately benefiting consumers. The company also launched 12 Farmers Input Centres, B2B and B2C, in Maharashtra where the local farmer can purchase seeds, pesticides, fertilisers and multiple free training centres by Torus team for sustainable farming and increase their productivity by optimizing their agriculture process across the year and increasing it to 200 outlets by March 2026.

Various investors from Europe, Singapore, Japan, and UAE have approached Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd for investment and partnership. The company has already raised around USD 2.3 million for 1.35% equity of the company and is running on a self-sustainable, profitable model.

This award marks a significant milestone in Shri Digant Sharma's distinguished career and solidifies his reputation as a leader in the agricultural sector. As Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd continues to grow and expand its impact, the future looks bright for the millions of tribal farmers who stand to benefit from its innovative and inclusive approach.

For inquiries, please contact:

Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd
Email: digant@torusinnotech.com
Phone: +91-9769999960, +91-9920808363
Website: www.torusinnotech.com

