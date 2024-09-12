Digant Sharma Awarded Excellence In Agriculture By CM Eknath Shinde For Servicing 100000 Adivasi And Banjara Farmers Of Maharashtra

Upon receiving the award, Shri Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude and reinforced his commitment to the cause. "This recognition is not just mine but belongs to the entire team at Torus Innotech and the resilient farmers we serve. Our journey began in 2019 when we were working as an NGO and FPC to support a few hundred farmers. Now, we have expanded to serve over 100,000 farmers across Maharashtra. This journey has been one of collaboration and dedication, and we will continue to strive towards a brighter, more sustainable future for our farmers," he said.