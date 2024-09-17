Bhavani Srinivasaiah’s Patented Algorithms Are Shaping The Future Of Autonomous Vehicles

Bhavani Srinivasaiah shares her knowledge with anyone and everyone who is curious and willing to learn and has inspired many people. When asked about who inspires her, Bhavani answers, "I was always inspired by former PEPSI CEO and Chairman Ms. Indira Nooyi. I always wondered how, with grit and intelligence, she climbed up the ladder and led an MNC company while at the same time having a happy family. I take inspiration from her and want to become successful like her, lead a company in the future, and serve the country." Bhavani’s journey from healthcare innovation to pioneering autonomous vehicle technology shows her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication, positioning her as a leading woman in tech.