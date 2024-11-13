Beauty Island Establishes As Top Makeup Artist In Varanasi: Receives Accreditation From Style Speak Magazine

Makeup artist Beauty Island, who was recently awarded by Style Speak Magazine as one of the “Top 5 Best Salons in Varanasi,” proudly announces its commitment to providing makeup artist services and bridal makeup artist services at the most affordable price in Varanasi. With Beauty Island’s years of experience, the makeup artist in Varanasi hopes to provide makeup looks inspired by ancient traditions and modern tastes to help women transform themselves into their majestic selves.
Makeup Artist in Varanasi, Beauty Island has extensive experience and expertise in makeup artistry. The passion and professionalism of the team can allow them to redefine professional, bridal makeup artistry, and establish Beauty Island as the top makeup artist in Varanasi.
“We strive to outshine competition through creation of comprehensive beauty experiences. We listen to our customers’ makeup needs with passion and create looks that reflect our knowledge of the latest global industry trends and traditional Indian beauty features. The exceptional makeup artist services of Beauty Island on a budget are a result of a team that maintains fabulous makeup skills and beauty essentials in their minds. They exactly know where to add that personal touch, and that’s what has made us a trusted name in Varanasi.,” shared Anupma Vatsa, Director of Beauty Island.
A preferred choice of thousands of professionals and brides in Varanasi, Beauty Island aims to uphold the signature style of its makeup artists while living up to the standards in the beauty industry. Using conventional beauty techniques and blending them with timeless elegance, Beauty Island can enhance the beauty of the brides and help them walk their way into their new life with much more confidence.
Beauty Island can help their clients relish their special day even more with specialized makeup artists in Varanasi services - from wedding day to roka ceremony looks. The team uses all the latest tools, trends, techniques, and processes to make world-class makeup artists and beauty services accessible to all the Varanasi residents.
From a full-fledged salon in Varanasi dedicated to the ladies of the region to a well-decorated selfie area for the brides of Varanasi, the Beauty Island wedding makeup artist aspires to make dream bridal looks achievable and affordable.
As one of the most celebrated makeup artist in Varanasi, Beauty Island has vividly transformed the sacred city of Varanasi with its vision to empower the residents with world-class beauty solutions. The makeup artist services offered by the Beauty Island professionals at a minimal price while understanding their clients’ deepest desires is applaud-worthy. The meteoric rise of this Bridal artist in Varanasi is a result of its masterpiece bridal looks, dewy looks for modern ceremonies, glamorous evening looks, and more. “From a handpicked team of hairdressers to delivering makeup that lasts for long hours without cracking, Beauty Island has taken sophistication to the next level,” claims also the Director of Beauty Island, Er. Pranav Vatsa.
“As innovative makeup artists of the Varanasi region, we keep our team up to date by enrolling them in training workshops and intensive training programs. We want our clients’ every visit to Beauty Island to become more than just a beauty session - a moment to discover their inner confidence and outer radiance, and stay youthful and ravishing,” added Anupma Vatsa.
Beauty Island specializes in doing makeup of various kinds. The Makeup Artist in Varanasi is tremendously proficient in making people look and feel more powerful. Beauty Island’s passion for elegance, innovation, and quality makes them a force to reckon with in Varanasi.
“Beauty Island has been awarded time and again. We have been awarded by the Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and Preity Zinta for being the best in the field. I feel proud to say we have also been awarded as first among 5 Best Beauty Parlour in Varanasi Ranking by 5 Best Rated Websites,” added Anupma Vatsa, also Director of Beauty Island.
The skincare segment of this best salon in Varanasi houses advanced technology and premium products that can ensure immediate and long-lasting results. The haircare services, including hairdressers at the Beauty Island salon, have been hired from across India to deliver versatile hairdos that complement every makeup look. From hair cuts and hair spas to hair treatments, clients can get all kinds of services that fit their budget at Beauty Island in Varanasi.
The bodycare and nail art services of the Beauty Island are no less popular. The premium bodycare services by the best beauty parlour in Varanasi can enhance the natural beauty of a person with precision and artistry. The threading, waxing, manicure, pedicure, and many more services can make them an ideal destination for bodycare.
The studio expresses its prowess even to nail art. The nail art services of Beauty Island can help women make a style statement with their nails designed with unique attention to detail. In addition to providing bodycare services and nail services, the team of Beauty Island also specializes in offline academic courses like Makeup Artist and Beautician Course.
“Beauty Island team enables aspiring individuals to learn all about corrective, airbrush, high-definition makeup, and more effortlessly. Beauty Island has a Huge Makeup Studio in Varanasi in an area of 5000 sq ft sprawling campus where art meets luxury. Our services include Bridal Makeup in Varanasi at the venue, at home, and even throughout Varanasi as well as upto 150 Km from Varanasi,” said the Director of Beauty Island, Er. Pranav Vatsa.
Founded in 2016, Beauty Island is a Varanasi Makeup Artist dedicated to bringing a new wave of revolution in the way makeup artistry and beauty aspirants across Varanasi upskill themselves. Those individuals interested in learning more about their Makeup Artist Training Course and Beautician Course can visit Beauty Island’s official website. Anyone interested in the beauty industry can register for the course after watching this video link. On completion of the makeup course, all the participants will receive a certification declaring their newfound professional expertise in their desired field.