BARAMULLA YOUTH CREATE WORLD RECORD

The Kashmir Valley is a historical melting pot of diverse ethnic groups and social structures, with its rich cultural tapestry evident in its language, dress, customs, rituals and history. The native language, Kashmiri, is a vital part of the region’s identity and has been shaped by Persian, Central Asian, and Indo-Aryan influences. Kashmir’s handicrafts, such as carpet weaving and Pashmina shawls, showcase exceptional artistry. Introduced by Persian and Central Asian weavers in the 15th century, Kashmiri carpets are renowned for their intricate designs. The Pashmina shawl is celebrated globally for its softness and detailed embroidery. Papier-mâché, known for its floral motifs and Persian-inspired patterns, dates back to the 14th century. The region’s cuisine, enriched by Persian and Afghan influences, features royal feasts and exquisite dishes. Kashmiri calligraphy, Sufi music, and the traditional "Rouf" dance highlight the valley’s artistic heritage. Ladishah, a form of musical storytelling that combines humor and satire to address social and political issues, has been revitalized by Social Media performers like Syed Areej Safvi, Kashmir’s first female Ladishah, who has brought this tradition to a modern audience through YouTube.