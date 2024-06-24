ASUKA COUTURE: REDEFINING MENSWEAR WITH TIMELESS ELEGANCE

Inspired by the 'Fragrance of Festive Joy,' Asuka is a one-stop retail destination for men's ethnic and western wear, showcasing an exquisite eye for spectacular detail. Complementing its apparel offerings, the brand also curates a refined selection of fashion accessories and designer footwear.
With its flagship store on the prestigious Banjara Hills Road No. 2 in Hyderabad and a second outpost in Santacruz West, Mumbai, every corner of Asuka's palatial stores reflects the brand's unwavering attention to detail.
An upcoming store launch in C.G Road, Ahmedabad by the end of the year further solidifies the brand's presence across India's premier festive locales.
At the heart of Asuka Couture lies an in-house design house from Delhi, where skilled artisans meticulously craft each creation, drawing inspiration from the brand's extensive 35-year experience as a manufacturer and wholesaler in the men's retail fashion industry.
Intricately woven designs, authentically superior fabrics, and the most elevated styles find their rightful home within these hallowed walls, where small joys and larger-than-life celebrations await.
Asuka Couture cherishes the 'Ritual of Fine Dressing,' celebrating the meticulous process behind each attire – from fabric selection to authentic design, intricate weaves, and skilled embellishments.
The brand's sophisticated attire is imbued with the essence of becoming, blending seamlessly with the wearer's aspirations and traditions. Offering statement luxury with modern silhouettes, Asuka Couture presents a fusion of traditional and contemporary designs, tailored precisely to the desires of the discerning gentleman.
Catering to the diverse needs of its clientele, the brand offers a versatile range spanning from office wear to wedding attire, with every piece meticulously handcrafted using the finest fabrics, intricate designs, vibrant colours, and a unique appeal that represents the individual.
Customisation is at the core of Asuka Couture's offerings, allowing gentlemen to create bespoke ensembles that perfectly reflect their personal style, whether it be ethnic or Western wear.
Asuka Couture's esteemed clientele includes esteemed personalities such as Bajpayee, Salim Merchant, Prithvi Rajkumaran, Govinda, Sunny Singh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Harbhajan Singh, Sidharth Nigam, and Sanjay Kapoor.
With the launch of its coveted Linen Collection, a celebration of summer hues and artisanal craftsmanship, the brand continues to captivate the nation's fashion aficionados.
Contact Details:-
Hyderabad Address:- Shop A, 120\45, TSG Heights, 8-2, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034
Mumbai Address:- Showroom no 1, 2 and 3, Ground floor, The Designate by Shapoor ji, Pallonji Apartment, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Willingdon, Santacruz West, Mumbai,