Hub4Business

ASUKA COUTURE: REDEFINING MENSWEAR WITH TIMELESS ELEGANCE

Asuka Couture, a celebrated menswear brand, takes immense pride in its mission to adorn the modern gentleman with timeless attire.

ASUKA COUTURE
ASUKA COUTURE: REDEFINING MENSWEAR WITH TIMELESS ELEGANCE
info_icon

Inspired by the 'Fragrance of Festive Joy,' Asuka is a one-stop retail destination for men's ethnic and western wear, showcasing an exquisite eye for spectacular detail. Complementing its apparel offerings, the brand also curates a refined selection of fashion accessories and designer footwear.

With its flagship store on the prestigious Banjara Hills Road No. 2 in Hyderabad and a second outpost in Santacruz West, Mumbai, every corner of Asuka's palatial stores reflects the brand's unwavering attention to detail.

An upcoming store launch in C.G Road, Ahmedabad by the end of the year further solidifies the brand's presence across India's premier festive locales.

At the heart of Asuka Couture lies an in-house design house from Delhi, where skilled artisans meticulously craft each creation, drawing inspiration from the brand's extensive 35-year experience as a manufacturer and wholesaler in the men's retail fashion industry.

Intricately woven designs, authentically superior fabrics, and the most elevated styles find their rightful home within these hallowed walls, where small joys and larger-than-life celebrations await.

Asuka Couture cherishes the 'Ritual of Fine Dressing,' celebrating the meticulous process behind each attire – from fabric selection to authentic design, intricate weaves, and skilled embellishments.

The brand's sophisticated attire is imbued with the essence of becoming, blending seamlessly with the wearer's aspirations and traditions. Offering statement luxury with modern silhouettes, Asuka Couture presents a fusion of traditional and contemporary designs, tailored precisely to the desires of the discerning gentleman.

Catering to the diverse needs of its clientele, the brand offers a versatile range spanning from office wear to wedding attire, with every piece meticulously handcrafted using the finest fabrics, intricate designs, vibrant colours, and a unique appeal that represents the individual.

Customisation is at the core of Asuka Couture's offerings, allowing gentlemen to create bespoke ensembles that perfectly reflect their personal style, whether it be ethnic or Western wear.

Asuka Couture's esteemed clientele includes esteemed personalities such as Bajpayee, Salim Merchant, Prithvi Rajkumaran, Govinda, Sunny Singh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Harbhajan Singh, Sidharth Nigam, and Sanjay Kapoor.

With the launch of its coveted Linen Collection, a celebration of summer hues and artisanal craftsmanship, the brand continues to captivate the nation's fashion aficionados.

Contact Details:-

Hyderabad Address:- Shop A, 120\45, TSG Heights, 8-2, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034

Mumbai Address:- Showroom no 1, 2 and 3, Ground floor, The Designate by Shapoor ji, Pallonji Apartment, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Willingdon, Santacruz West, Mumbai,

Instagram: www.instagram.com/asukacouture

Email: info@asukacouture.com

Telephone: +91-9063356542

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Climate Change Impact: Heatwave, Heatstroke & Rising Temperature
  2. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57
  3. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Bohri Kadal, Mosque Damaged
  4. NEET PG 2024: Demand For New Exam Date Increases As Sudden Postponement Leaves Candidates In Limbo
  5. ‘Psychologically On Backfoot’: Rahul Gandhi Flags 10 Issues In 'First 15 Days Of NDA'
Entertainment News
  1. Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'
  2. Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’
  3. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception
Sports News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Eye Big Win Over Australia In St Lucia
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Young Guns Lead The Way! Gill Named Captain - Squad Announced For India's T20 Tour Of Zimbabwe
  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. Argentina Vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. India Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is: Shubman Gill To Lead Young Team Filled With IPL 2024 Stars
World News
  1. UK's Princess Anne In Hospital After Being Allegedly 'Kicked By A Horse'
  2. Seoul Says North Korea Has Resumed Balloon Launches Likely To Drop Trash In South Korea
  3. Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Steal The Show On Horseback At Vogue World Paris
  4. UK: Schoolboy In England Gets World-First Epilepsy Device Fitted In Skull
  5. Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles | See Earthquake Map
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Young Guns Lead The Way! Gill Named Captain - Squad Announced For India's T20 Tour Of Zimbabwe
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57