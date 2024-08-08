Applied Cloud Computing And Nippon India Mutual Fund Partner On Next-Gen Investor App

Applied Cloud Computing (ACC), a leading cloud consulting and services company, today revealed a successful collaboration with Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), a prominent financial institution. This tech partnership resulted in the development of a user-friendly and feature-rich investor mobile app designed to enhance the investor experience and simplify financial management.

Addressing Mobile-First Preferences

Recognizing the growing influence of mobile-first investors, particularly millennials and Gen Z, NIMF sought to modernize its existing mobile app. The partnership with ACC focused on:

Creating a seamless and intuitive user experience optimized for mobile devices.

Equipping investors with the necessary tools for informed decision-making.

Solidifying NIMF's position as a frontrunner in digital innovation within the BFSI sector.

ACC's Expertise Delivers Results

Leveraging their expertise in cloud technology and mobile app development, ACC crafted an app that prioritizes user-friendliness. The resulting platform boasts a range of valuable features, including: an intuitive interface for simplified investment management on smartphones, future transaction scheduling and investment reminders for enhanced engagement, and insightful information and comparison tools to support data-driven decision-making, ensuring a comfortable and stress-free user experience.

A Collaboration for Success

The launch of the new investor mobile app, a collaborative effort between Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) and Applied Cloud Computing (ACC), has been a resounding success.

Abhijit Shah, Chief Technology Officer at NIMF, highlights the smooth collaboration with ACC stating, "Working with ACC has been a true partnership. Their expertise in mobile development and cloud technology helped us in our digital journey. They complemented our vision for a user-centric mobile app."

Furthermore, Shubho Pramanik, Senior Vice President at ACC, echoed this sentiment. "Partnering with a forward-thinking institution like Nippon India Mutual Fund has been a privilege. This collaboration wasn't just about developing an app; it's about driving innovation in the financial services industry. The resulting app sets a new standard for user experience, putting valuable tools directly in investors' hands to make informed financial decisions."

Both companies share a commitment to the "3 Fs" philosophy – Frictionless, Friendly, and Futuristic – creating a strong foundation for a successful collaboration.

A Commitment to Continuous Improvement

ACC and NIMF are committed to ongoing collaboration. The plan is to continuously improve the Investor App based on user feedback and incorporate new features. As NIMF expands its reach into tier-two cities, ACC remains their go-to market partner, providing the expertise needed to navigate this growth phase.

Together, ACC and NIMF are driving innovation in the BFSI sector, delivering a best-in-class customer experience and helping investors to achieve their financial goals.

About Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF): Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) is a leading financial institution, drawing on over a century of global experience and decades of expertise in Indian asset management. They offer a comprehensive suite of investment products and services, readily available through their extensive network of over 250+ locations across India. NIMF prioritizes investor success through their commitment to robust risk management practices, strong corporate governance, and core values of transparency, objectivity, high-quality service, and trust.

For more information about NIMF, please visit https://mf.nipponindiaim.com/

About Applied Cloud Computing (ACC): Established in 2014 by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, Applied Cloud Computing (ACC) is reshaping the cloud services landscape. Their dedicated team of experts specializes in Digital Transformation, Cloud Computing, App Modernization, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Security, and Product Engineering. With strategic offices located in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore, India, as well as international branches in the UK and Sweden, ACC has emerged as a trusted leader in the industry. Recognized by AWS as the best FSI industry partner and honored with the prestigious CIO Choice award for Best Application Modernization Platform, ACC is endorsed by both industry experts and customers for its professional capabilities and comprehensive cloud offerings.

For more information about ACC, please visit https://www.appliedcloudcomputing.com/.