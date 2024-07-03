Al-EZZ Towers Invites Bhendi Bazaar’s Residents To Get Closer To Their Dream Homes

A new wave of emotions is taking over Bhendi Bazaar as construction is in full swing in the Al-Ezz and An-Nasr towers which are part of the second phase of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project. Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) which is responsible for redevelopment of the area has initiated the process of inviting legitimate tenants to sign their Permanent Accommodation Agreement for the residential units in Al-Ezz towers.
For decades, the cramped lanes & dilapidated, century-old buildings have been home to many families. They were faced with constant worries about the structure's safety and lack of basic amenities. Realizing the need of the hour, SBUT undertook the ambitious cluster redevelopment project of Bhendi Bazaar. Families who previously resided in dilapidated buildings in the area are now being relocated, in phases, into their modern futuristic dream homes.
The Al-Ezz towers are spread over a plot area of approximately 1.34 acres of which 23 dilapidated buildings were razed off to construct two towers of 53 storeys each. Following the recent handover of 250 shops on the first and second floor of the same tower, now over 1200 families are set to move in as well with better facilities such as wider roads, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, improved quality of water and piped gas supply. Outdoor spaces include landscaped gardens and playgrounds on the podium level, while indoor amenities comprises of community halls and sufficient parking within the premises. As part of the second phase of the redevelopment project, Al-Ezz meaning ‘Honor’ in Arabic, will live up to its name once residents and businesses relocate back to their permanent spaces.
In the first phase of the project which was completed in 2020, SBUT had constructed the Al-Sa’adah towers rehousing 610 families and 128 businesses.
Beyond physical transformation, the Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project also catalyzes economic revitalization. Modernizing commercial spaces and nurturing local businesses, it aims to establish Bhendi Bazaar as a vibrant economic and rich cultural hub. This strategic approach enhances livelihoods and strengthens the area's overall economic vitality, complementing the residential and infrastructural upliftment. The Trust has established a commercial transit facility right in the heart of the project, serving as a model for transforming an unorganized, chaotic marketplace into a well-planned, modern shopping destination. The purpose of this on-site transit is to minimize the displacement of businesses during the construction phase in other sectors while assisting the diverse mix of businesses in adapting to the traditional street shopping environment taking shape in the project.
The redevelopment project seeks to decongest the area while providing existing residents with rehabilitated housing and amenities on an equitable basis. The successful construction and regular progress of Al-Ezz towers reinforces hope that South Mumbai's overcrowded pockets can be revitalized into world-class community centres through such urban renewal initiatives.
Besides this, it is also a great opportunity for the people of Bhendi Bazaar to build and write new stories of coming closer to their dream homes.