Al-EZZ Towers Invites Bhendi Bazaar’s Residents To Get Closer To Their Dream Homes

The Al-Ezz towers are spread over a plot area of approximately 1.34 acres of which 23 dilapidated buildings were razed off to construct two towers of 53 storeys each. Following the recent handover of 250 shops on the first and second floor of the same tower, now over 1200 families are set to move in as well with better facilities such as wider roads, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, improved quality of water and piped gas supply. Outdoor spaces include landscaped gardens and playgrounds on the podium level, while indoor amenities comprises of community halls and sufficient parking within the premises. As part of the second phase of the redevelopment project, Al-Ezz meaning ‘Honor’ in Arabic, will live up to its name once residents and businesses relocate back to their permanent spaces.