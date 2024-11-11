AI Gold Rush? New Research Reveals AI Adoption On Rise, But Challenges Remain In Data Governance And ROI Realization

AI adoption trends vary across countries

The AI landscape in APAC varies by country, with each market showing unique adoption trends. China is leading in AI investments, showing a large increase in AI projects over the next 12 months (59 per cent), with India and Japan following suit (51 per cent; 46 per cent respectively). Furthermore, China and South Korea are advancing more rapidly in AI adoption and integration than the others. This disparity is driven by factors such as investment levels, regulatory frameworks, and the availability of AI talent and infrastructure. The lack of skilled personnel is a national as well as an industry concern in Japan, Australia and South Korea and many parts of Southeast Asia.