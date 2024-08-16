Affordable Land For All: The Impactful Vision Of M. Meghanath And LBC

One of the most notable recognitions for LBC came with the ‘Visionary in Farm Land Development Award’ at the ‘Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards – Showcasing Property Power-play,’ presented by Business Mint, Nationwide Awards. This prestigious accolade underscores LBC’s significant impact and innovative approach in the real estate sector. The award not only acknowledges the company's success but also affirms its role as a leader in making land ownership accessible to all.