AeronPay Unveils Groundbreaking Unified Open API Platform: Revolutionizing Financial Technology And Digital Transactions

Looking towards the future, AeronPay has outlined ambitious strategies, including onboarding over 5 million customers/retailers/merchants onto its platform. Additionally, the company plans to enhance its POS device to facilitate seamless transactions and extend its services globally to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. With its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and inclusivity, AeronPay is well-positioned to lead the way in transforming how transactions occur in the digital age. AeronPay is also actively developing new security architecture and fostering partnerships with the RBI-approved PPI Issuer for co-branded prepaid cards and also planning to launch with major banks for co-branded credit cards.