Hub4Business

A Visionary Journey: In Conversation With Siddharth Shah, Founder & Chairman Of SS Mobile

Discover the inspiring journey of Siddharth Shah, Founder & Chairman of SS Mobile, as he transformed a college side hustle into India's 5th largest mobile retail chain. Learn about his innovative approach, use of technology, and ambitious plans for future growth.

Siddharth Shah, Founder & Director, SS Mobile
Siddharth Shah, Founder & Director, SS Mobile
info_icon

Siddharth Shah, the dynamic Founder & Chairman of SS Mobile, transformed a college side hustle into one of India’s largest mobile retail chains. Starting with selling SIM cards, his innovative mindset and relentless drive led to the creation of SS Mobile, now with over 300 stores. Shah's forward-thinking strategies, including the "Ownerless Store" and "Son of Soil" models, have fueled rapid expansion. In this interview, Shah shares his insights on the evolving mobile retail landscape, the impact of technology, and ambitious plans for SS Mobile's future growth across new markets and product offerings.

Can you elaborate on the idea of starting SS Mobile?  

The journey began by selling SIM cards during my college days to earn pocket money. This initial venture fuelled my passion, leading me to establish a mobile retail store. Recognizing the growing need for mobile devices in underserved regions with limited access, we were inspired to create a network of retail outlets offering a wide range of mobile products, all supported by exceptional customer service.

The innovative "Ownerless Store" concept then took the business from 1 store to 10 stores by 2013. This concept further evolved into the Son of Soil (SOS) Model, which proved highly successful, driving the expansion to 300 stores.

What truly sets SS Mobile apart is our unique journey—starting in a Tier 3 city and successfully expanding into urban and metro areas. Today, as India’s 5th largest mobile retail chain, we remain committed to bridging the technological gap in underserved regions while continuing to thrive in more developed markets.

Your outlook for the mobile retail industry in the coming years?

The mobile retail landscape in India is set for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and ongoing digital transformation. The rise of AI and the continuous advancement of 5G technology are major factors pushing sales, as they enhance the capabilities and appeal of mobile devices. Additionally, with disposable incomes on the rise, the average selling price of smartphones is expected to increase, potentially reaching the global average of $350, while India currently stands at around $200. Looking ahead, there will be a stronger emphasis on delivering integrated omnichannel experiences that seamlessly blend online and offline platforms, providing customers with a more unified shopping journey. Personalized services will become a key focus, with AI-driven data analytics being used to tailor offerings to the specific preferences and needs of individual customers.

How has the use of technology been a pivot for the success and growth of the brand, and can you elaborate on the impact of AI?

Over the past decade, SS Mobile has experienced exceptional growth by strategically embracing technology. With a robust IT team of 15 engineers, we developed advanced software solutions, including custom ERP systems, HRMS, Day Tracking software, marketing apps, CRM, supply chain management tools, and service handling software. These innovations have been pivotal in achieving 20X business growth. Our technology adoption has streamlined operations, significantly enhancing customer interactions.

By leveraging advanced CRM tools, we've optimized customer engagement, and AI-driven insights have transformed our approach to customer behavior analysis, trend prediction, and inventory management. This has allowed SS Mobile to offer personalized product recommendations, boosting customer satisfaction and strengthening brand loyalty. Additionally, our AI-powered chatbots provide 24/7 customer support, ensuring fast, efficient service at any time.

Furthermore, the integration of technology in our supply chain management has significantly reduced working capital requirements, allowing us to operate more efficiently and with greater financial flexibility. This combination of advanced technology and customer focus has been crucial to our success.

What do the next 5 years look like for the company? Can you elaborate on the investments and expansion plans for the brand?

Over the next five years, our expansion strategy revolves around strengthening our presence in key markets and expanding our product offerings to drive growth. We plan to double our store count from 300 to 700 and increase our footprint from the current 3 states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa—to 8 states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. To elevate the overall customer experience, we plan to introduce new retail formats and integrate advanced digital technologies. We are also focused on launching new services and products that align with emerging trends, such as IoT devices and smart home solutions. Additionally, we remain committed to investing in training and development to build a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of our ever-evolving industry. In line with this growth, we aim to increase our team size from 1,000 to 2,000 members and double our customer base from 60 lakhs to 1.20 crore to stay ahead in the competitive market, we are making significant investments in cutting-edge technology. This includes streamlining our supply chain, enhancing our digital infrastructure, and advancing our AI capabilities to offer a superior customer experience. We also plan to launch new large-format stores in major metropolitan areas, creating a more immersive and engaging shopping environment for our customers.

Furthermore, we are actively pursuing partnerships and collaborations to bring exclusive and unique products to our valued customers. Our overarching objective is not only to extend our geographical reach but also to diversify our product and service portfolio, ensuring we effectively cater to the evolving needs of our diverse customer base.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match
  2. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: Match Delayed Due To Rain In Belfast
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
Football News
  1. GER Vs NED: Coach Julian Nagelsmann Happy With Germany's Development After Euro 2024 Disappointment
  2. Netherlands 2-2 Germany, Nations League: De Ligt Was Subbed Off To Protect Him, Says Ronald Koeman
  3. Emma Hayes' Chelsea Exit: An Opportunity For WSL Rivals, Says Man United Coach Marc Skinner
  4. UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive With 3-2 China Win
  2. China 2-3 Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Score: Regional Heavyweights Edge Hosts In Five-Goal Classic
  3. India 8-1 Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Team Dominate Opponents With A Hat-Trick Victory
  4. IND 8-1 MAS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending Champs Secure Semi-Final Spot
  5. PM Modi's Letter To Hockey Legend Sreejesh: 'Thank You For Your Tireless Dedication'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  2. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  3. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  4. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
  5. The Marathas' Post-Mandal 'Backward March'
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics