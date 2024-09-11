A Visionary Journey: In Conversation With Siddharth Shah, Founder & Chairman Of SS Mobile

What do the next 5 years look like for the company? Can you elaborate on the investments and expansion plans for the brand?

Over the next five years, our expansion strategy revolves around strengthening our presence in key markets and expanding our product offerings to drive growth. We plan to double our store count from 300 to 700 and increase our footprint from the current 3 states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa—to 8 states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. To elevate the overall customer experience, we plan to introduce new retail formats and integrate advanced digital technologies. We are also focused on launching new services and products that align with emerging trends, such as IoT devices and smart home solutions. Additionally, we remain committed to investing in training and development to build a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of our ever-evolving industry. In line with this growth, we aim to increase our team size from 1,000 to 2,000 members and double our customer base from 60 lakhs to 1.20 crore to stay ahead in the competitive market, we are making significant investments in cutting-edge technology. This includes streamlining our supply chain, enhancing our digital infrastructure, and advancing our AI capabilities to offer a superior customer experience. We also plan to launch new large-format stores in major metropolitan areas, creating a more immersive and engaging shopping environment for our customers.