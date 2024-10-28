Hub4Business

A Beacon Of Excellence In IT Infrastructure Management

Sureworks Infotech’s Journey Of Becoming An IT Powerhouse And Setting New Benchmarks With Unmatched Innovative Solutions

Rohith Anand, Managing Director
IT infrastructure management has become critical for businesses looking to stay competitive. In this competition, Sureworks Infotech Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a leader among many companies providing services. Its recent accolade of being named the 'IT Infrastructure Management Company of the Year' proves its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence.

A Milestone Year, 2024: 15 Years of Growth and Achievement

2024 has proved to be a year of great achievements for Sureworks. The company has received the 'IT Infrastructure Management Company of the Year' award, and 2024 also marks its 15th year of operations. For the team of Sureworks, this recognition is an achievement and a validation of its continuous growth since its beginning in 2009. "Winning this award is a remarkable milestone for us. It reflects not only the efforts we've put in but also the strong bond we've built within our team, which has been instrumental in our success," says the company’s Managing Director. From operating in a small facility to expanding across 19 locations in India, Sureworks has evolved into a powerful service provider for IT infrastructure management.

Driving Expansion Through Teamwork and Collaboration

The company's expansion is the result of its culture of teamwork and collaboration. Since the beginning, they have embraced an employee-centric approach recognizing the unique contribution of each team member. "Our growth has been driven by the collective effort of the Sureworks family. Every individual, from the ground up, has played a vital role in helping us achieve significant milestones," the management explains. This culture of mutual respect and dedication has enabled the company to expand geographically and build a foundation for continuous success.

Sureworks’ service partnership with IT giants such as Wipro, IBM, and HPE has proved to be a key factor in its success. Being empaneled with these industry titans has strengthened the company's market presence and has provided invaluable knowledge and expertise to the team. These collaborations have enhanced the company's credibility and have allowed it to refine its services, ensuring customers benefit from cutting-edge solutions.

Overcoming Challenges with Persistence and Focus

Just like any other startup, Sureworks faced challenges in its early days, especially in securing financial backing. "One of our biggest hurdles was proving our capability to potential investors," the management recalls. However, with persistence and a solid track record of delivering quality services, the company gained the trust of investors and partners. The company's financial discipline and resource management have proved to be the cornerstone for sustained growth and turning obstacles into opportunities.

Innovation and Customer-Centric Solutions

Sureworks’ commitment to delivering customized end-to-end solutions to specific client needs is the key factor that sets it apart from its competitors. Individuals with strong engineering and technical backgrounds are in the company's leadership role. They bring a deep understanding of the real-world challenges faced by customers and their insights allow Sureworks to offer practical, innovative solutions that resonate with clients. Additionally, its 24/7 support and dedication to handling projects in-house have built a level of trust and loyalty that only a few can match.

One of Sureworks' key strategies for maintaining its success has been that its team remains aligned with the company’s vision. The company achieves this by providing an environment where employees feel valued and motivated to give their best. Sureworks keeps its employees motivated through competitive remuneration, opportunities for growth, and regular recognition of achievements. Over these years Sureworks has built a workforce that is committed to realizing its vision of becoming the top service provider in the infrastructure management industry.

A Bold Vision for the Future

Sureworks team does not take its success for granted. The company’s current turnover is ₹100 crore however they will keep on the hard work as they are aiming to reach ₹500 crore in the near future. This expansion will need continued innovation and the adoption of best practices. They are also looking to deepen their ties with government organizations to capitalize on the growing IT needs of medium-sized enterprises in India. To support this growth, Sureworks plans to hire more technical experts and provide training to its staff to ensure that its team stays ahead of industry trends.

Winning the 'IT Infrastructure Management Company of the Year' award is a great achievement in Sureworks Infotech's 15-year journey. It reflects the company’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence. As Sureworks looks to the future, it remains committed to its mission to set new benchmarks in the IT infrastructure management industry. They are looking forward to delivering unmatched solutions to clients while maintaining a collaborative and inclusive work environment. With its bold vision, strategic partnerships, and employee-driven culture, Sureworks Infotech is prepared for continued success in the years to come.

