A Beacon Of Excellence In IT Infrastructure Management

A Milestone Year, 2024: 15 Years of Growth and Achievement

2024 has proved to be a year of great achievements for Sureworks. The company has received the 'IT Infrastructure Management Company of the Year' award, and 2024 also marks its 15th year of operations. For the team of Sureworks, this recognition is an achievement and a validation of its continuous growth since its beginning in 2009. "Winning this award is a remarkable milestone for us. It reflects not only the efforts we've put in but also the strong bond we've built within our team, which has been instrumental in our success," says the company’s Managing Director. From operating in a small facility to expanding across 19 locations in India, Sureworks has evolved into a powerful service provider for IT infrastructure management.