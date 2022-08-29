During the last two years, our lives have changed in a drastic way. The way we keep fit has also undergone a significant transformation – at the time of Covid-induced lockdowns, we were forced to discover new ways to move our bodies. With gyms having reopened now, we are still getting acquainted with the new etiquette, keeping in mind our health and safety during the pandemic.

So, what are some precautions that we must follow now? Are we meant to practise a certain protocol? Let's take a look at the new normal of gym etiquette.

Tips to keep safe in the gym

Make note of these tips that will help you steer clear of COVID-19, if you decide to work out in the gym.

• Get fully vaccinated

This is a no-brainer! Our priority should be to get ourselves fully vaccinated, so that we can build our immunity. In fact, apart from the two doses, get a booster shot to receive an added layer of protection. Only when you are fully vaxxed should you even think of heading to the gym.

• Avoid public spaces like a gym, if you come in contact with an infected person

Although gyms are operating at 50% capacity today, do not visit the space if you have come in close contact with an infected person. Gyms house a range of equipment that's shared by several people, so the chance of transmitting the infection is much higher than usual. So, take all the precautions and stay at home, in case you suspect being exposed to an infected person.

• Choose a gym that follows appropriate COVID-19 protocol

Most well-known gyms are likely to follow adequate protocols like social distancing and disinfection, but make sure you also take precautions at the personal level. Wear a mask, avoid touching your face frequently, and sanitize your hands, before and after training. Although gyms have sanitising dispensers, you can carry your own to be on the safer side. You can also take gloves and a clean pair of shoes that you only wear in the gym.

• Book your workout sessions in advance

Always ensure that you book your workout sessions in advance; nowadays, there's an option to fix your classes online beforehand. This way, you also know that there will be a limited number of people, when you work out. It helps you exercise caution, as compared to a walk-in facility. Try and avoid group classes, unless you plan to work out outdoors, or in a properly-ventilated room.

• Wipe everything you use

Of course, your gym will take all the precautions after people use the equipment. But it doesn't hurt to be extra particular – so, carry wipes and clean everything before, and after you use a certain machine. You could also do the same with dumbbells and resistance bands.

• Stay focused and flexible

Of course, you want to unwind at the gym, but post pandemic, it's also critical to stay alert. Try and focus all your energies on your workout, and also keep an eye on others who might want to use the same equipment. Everyone wants to spend limited time in the gym these days, so finish what you have to, and give others a chance. Also, if you feel uncomfortable at any point, don't continue exercising in the gym. Leave right away, without any guilt!

The last word

Of course, we all want to get back to the gym with a vengeance, but in a post-Covid world, it's more important to be safe than sorry. Take all the possible precautions, be alert, and don't spend excess time in the gym. Gym etiquette has changed in the new normal, but it's only for the better!