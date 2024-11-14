Affordable Dental Tourism In India: Quality Care At Low Costs

Significant Cost Savings on Dental Treatments: Dental treatment in the United States can be costly, even with insurance. Dental tourists spend less in another nation, even after accounting for travel, housing, meals, and incidentals. For example, the dental implant cost in the US might range from $3000 to $5000 per tooth, but the same operation in India can cost $600 to $1000. This is why India is considered the frontier in medical tourism. The Washington Post reported an 18% savings on a dental procedure, including travel charges. The Ontario Academy of General Dentistry states that procedure savings can range from 40 to 75 per cent. Dental procedures in India can cost up to 70-80% less than in countries like the USA, UK, Australia, and parts of Europe. Patients often find that even with travel expenses, the total cost is significantly lower than in their home countries.