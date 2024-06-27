Dr Varun Jain - Hair Care: Understanding Scalp Types And Choosing Right Shampoo

Choosing the Correct Shampoo

Shampoos are cleaning agents that remove excess oils, dirt, and product build-up. Selecting a hair care product based on your scalp type can help address specific scalp concerns and promote a healthy environment for hair growth.

Here's how to choose the right products for your scalp type:

Shampoo Choices for Dry Scalp:

Opt for shampoos promoting moisture retention, avoiding those labeled for strengthening or volumizing as they can strip essential moisture.

Steer clear of sulfates which worsen dryness.

Consider menthol or tea tree oil-infused shampoos for intense dryness or flakiness.

Shampoo Options for Oily Scalp:

Choose non-moisturizing formulas like volumizing or strengthening shampoos to remove excess oil without adding moisture.

While a clarifying shampoo can benefit excessively oily scalps, be cautious not to overuse it and risk drying out your scalp.

Shampoo Choices for Sensitive Scalp: