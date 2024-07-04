Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Jagat Narayan - Importance Of Sun Protection: SPF, UV Rays, And Skincare

Sunscreen formulations consist of active ingredients designed to shield your skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation.

Dr. Jagat Narayan
info_icon

  • Sun protection is not just about preventing sunburn; it's about safeguarding your skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation.

  • UV radiation from the sun consists of UVA and UVB rays, both of which can penetrate the skin and cause damage.

  • UVA rays contribute to premature aging, such as wrinkles and sunspots, while UVB rays are primarily responsible for sunburn and skin cancer.

  • Prolonged exposure to UV radiation without adequate protection can lead to skin damage, including sunburn, photoaging, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

The Role of SPF

SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, measures a sunscreen's ability to protect the skin from UVB rays, the primary cause of sunburn. The SPF number indicates how long it takes for UVB rays to redden the skin when using sunscreen compared to not using any sunscreen. For example, an SPF 30 sunscreen theoretically allows you to stay in the sun 30 times longer without getting sunburned than if you were not wearing sunscreen. However, it's essential to remember that SPF only measures protection against UVB rays and does not account for UVA protection.

Sunscreens: Right Product and Correct Usage

Sunscreen formulations consist of active ingredients designed to shield your skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation. There are two main types of sunscreen ingredients:

  • Physical (mineral) sunscreen ingredients, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, act as a barrier, blocking and dispersing UV rays before they can penetrate the skin, akin to a shield.

  • Chemical sunscreen ingredients, like avobenzone and octisalate, function by absorbing UV rays, akin to a sponge, before they can cause harm to the skin.

The "5 W's (& H)" of sunscreen offer valuable insights into its usage:

  • WHO: Everyone, regardless of age or skin type, should use sunscreen daily.

  • WHAT: Opt for broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher for daily use and SPF 30 or higher for extended outdoor activities.

  • WHEN: Apply sunscreen daily, 30 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

  • WHERE: Ensure complete coverage by applying sunscreen to all exposed skin areas.

  • HOW MUCH: Use one ounce (shot glass full) to cover the entire body for each application.

  • WHY: Sunscreen reduces the risk of skin damage and skin cancer by minimizing UV exposure.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024